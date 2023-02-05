Advanced search
    TS   US88031M1099

TENARIS S.A.

(TS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-03 pm EST
32.76 USD   -0.97%
01:21pBenteler terminates the previously-announced sale to Tenaris of its Shreveport, Louisiana pipe manufacturing plant
AQ
01:20pBenteler terminates the previously-announced sale to Tenaris of its Shreveport, Louisiana pipe manufacturing plant
GL
02/02Mib back below 27,000; wait for ECB and BoE
AN
Benteler terminates the previously-announced sale to Tenaris of its Shreveport, Louisiana pipe manufacturing plant

02/05/2023 | 01:20pm EST
LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announced today that Benteler North America Corporation has exercised its right to unilaterally terminate, effective immediately, the previously-announced agreement for the sale to Tenaris of 100% of the shares of U.S. steel pipe producer Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing Corporation.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 607 M - -
Net income 2022 2 435 M - -
Net cash 2022 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,22x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 19 550 M 19 550 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 22 776
Free-Float 39,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,56 $
Average target price 19,23 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Rocca Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Lammertyn Chief Digital & Information Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENARIS S.A.-6.83%19 550
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION0.62%5 794
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.16.16%4 801
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG11.51%1 108
DRIL-QUIP, INC.14.54%1 060