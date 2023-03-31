Advanced search
Tenaris Files 2022 Annual Report / Annual Report on Form 20-F, and 2022 Sustainability Report, and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/31/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
LUXEMBOURG, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) filed today its 2022 Annual Report / Annual Report on Form 20-F, and its 2022 Sustainability Report with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and with the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed. These reports (which contain the financial and non-financial information required by applicable Luxembourg law for the year ended December 31, 2022, including Tenaris’s consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, Tenaris’s annual accounts as at December 31, 2022, and their related external auditors’ reports and consolidated management report and certifications) may be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam, from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and are available on Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com.

Holders of Tenaris’s shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of any of these reports, free of charge, through our website at ir.tenaris.com/tools/printed-materials.

In addition, on April 3, 2023, Tenaris will be convening its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 3, 2023, at 16:00 (Central European time). The convening notice (which includes the meeting agenda and the procedures for attending and/or voting at the meeting) can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam.

The following documents will be available on Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com as of the date of the convening notice:

  • information on Tenaris’s total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice;
  • the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement (which contains reports on each item of the meeting agenda and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meeting);
  • the 2022 Annual Report;
  • the 2022 Sustainability Report;
  • the 2022 Compensation Report; and
  • the forms required for purposes of attending and/or voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Copies of these documents will also be available, free of charge, at Tenaris’s registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 and 17:00 (Central European time). In addition, shareholders registered in the Company’s share register will be able to obtain electronic copies of such documents, free of charge, by sending an e-mail request to investors@tenaris.com.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com

 


