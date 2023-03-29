Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Tenax International S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TNX   IT0005428898

TENAX INTERNATIONAL S.P.A.

(TNX)
  Report
2023-03-29
3.270 EUR   +2.51%
01:32pTenax, profit up double digits in 2022; revenue also up
AN
02/14Stock exchanges in green after Eurozone GDP; good oil on Mib
AN
02/14European stock exchanges in green ahead of Eurozone data
AN
Summary 
Summary

Tenax, profit up double digits in 2022; revenue also up

03/29/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Tenax International Spa on Wednesday approved its draft financial statements as of December 31, 2022, having reported a net profit of EUR330,000 up 39% to EUR240,000 in the same period last year.

Revenues in the period amounted to EUR17.0 million, up 64% from EUR10.4 million in 2021.

Ebitda stands at EUR1.8 million, up 71% from EUR1.0 million as of December 31, 2021 with an Ebitda margin of 9.8% from 9.6% the previous year.

Net financial position is EUR4.4 million, up from EUR5.1 million in FY 2021.

Tenax International on Wednesday closed in the green 2.5 percent to EUR3.27 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 17,6 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 3,20 M 3,47 M 3,47 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart TENAX INTERNATIONAL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tenax International S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAX INTERNATIONAL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,19 €
Average target price 4,78 €
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Managers and Directors
Vincenzo Guareschi Geddes da Filicaia President & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Simonazzi Chief Financial Officer
Federica Martinelli Sales Back office & Marketing Manager
Elena De Vitis Accounting Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENAX INTERNATIONAL S.P.A.-3.04%12
PACCAR, INC.7.52%37 540
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.79%27 322
KOMATSU LTD.13.39%23 543
EPIROC AB (PUBL)2.32%21 568
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-7.66%19 879
