Tenax, profit up double digits in 2022; revenue also up

(Alliance News) - Tenax International Spa on Wednesday approved its draft financial statements as of December 31, 2022, having reported a net profit of EUR330,000 up 39% to EUR240,000 in the same period last year.

Revenues in the period amounted to EUR17.0 million, up 64% from EUR10.4 million in 2021.

Ebitda stands at EUR1.8 million, up 71% from EUR1.0 million as of December 31, 2021 with an Ebitda margin of 9.8% from 9.6% the previous year.

Net financial position is EUR4.4 million, up from EUR5.1 million in FY 2021.

Tenax International on Wednesday closed in the green 2.5 percent to EUR3.27 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

