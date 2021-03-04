Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.    TENX

TENAX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TENX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenax Therapeutics : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

03/04/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing therapeutics that address cardio-pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that management will present a company overview and hold virtual investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference being held March 9-10, 2021.

The pre-recorded presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning March 9 at 7:00 A.M. (EST). This presentation will also be available on the Investors section of Tenax Therapeutics’ website at tenaxthera.com.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific advisory team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has recently released topline data regarding their Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). Tenax plans to advance a delayed release oral formulation of imatinib, designed to avoid the gastric irritation, into a single pivotal trial pursuant to the 505(b)(2) pathway. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.

About Levosimendan

Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer that works through a unique triple mechanism of action. It initially was developed for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. It was discovered and developed by Orion Pharma, Orion Corporation of Espoo Finland, and is currently approved in over 60 countries for this indication and not available in the United States. Tenax Therapeutics acquired North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan from Phyxius Pharma, Inc.

About Imatinib

Imatinib is an antiproliferative agent developed to target the BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia. The inhibitory effects of imatinib on PDGF receptors and c-KIT suggested that it may be efficacious in PAH. Imatinib reversed experimentally induced pulmonary hypertension and has pulmonary vasodilatory effects in animal models and proapoptotic effects on pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells from patients with idiopathic PAH. In a phase 3 clinical trial imatinib produced significant improvements in exercise capacity, but a high rate of dropouts attributed largely to gastric intolerance prevented regulatory approval.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to matters beyond the Company’s control that could lead to delays in the clinical study, new product introductions and customer acceptance of these new products; matters beyond the Company’s control that could impact the Company’s continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the impact of management changes on the Company’s business and unanticipated charges, costs and expenditures not currently contemplated that may occur as a result of management changes; and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this release. Statements in this press release regarding management’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TENAX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:32aTENAX THERAPEUTICS  : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Vir..
BU
03/02TENAX THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Expands Board of Directors
BU
01/20TENAX THERAPEUTICS  : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Its Transformative Ac..
BU
01/20TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC.  : Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision ..
AQ
01/19Wall Street Sees Positive Open, Yellen Speech in Focus
MT
01/19TENAX THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completi..
AQ
01/19TENAX THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision..
BU
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Ending Higher in Weak Tuesday Market
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Resisting Tuesday's Negative Market Tone
MT
2020MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Softer Midday, Key Indexes Near Record Levels
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -8,90 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 31,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart TENAX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,50 $
Last Close Price 2,17 $
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony A. DiTonno Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael B. Jebsen President & Chief Financial Officer
Ronald R. Blanck Chairman
Stuart Rich Chief Medical Officer
Doug Randall Executive VP-Commercial & Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENAX THERAPEUTICS, INC.20.97%31
MODERNA, INC.25.61%52 458
LONZA GROUP AG-0.63%45 781
CELLTRION, INC.-15.60%36 800
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.37%36 549
SEAGEN INC.-15.54%26 800
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ