  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNYA   US87990A1060

TENAYA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TNYA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
2.530 USD   +3.69%
09:12aTenaya Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for TN-401 Cardiomyopathy Treatment
DJ
08:31aTenaya Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Gene Therapy for Genetic Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy
AQ
05:24aInsider Buy: Tenaya Therapeutics
MT
Tenaya Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for TN-401 Cardiomyopathy Treatment

11/28/2022 | 09:12am EST
By Dean Seal


Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. said Monday that regulators granted orphan drug designation to its treatment for arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the special status to TN-401, the company's second gene therapy product developed to treat ARVC caused by certain gene mutations.

Tenaya Therapeutics said no treatments currently on the market address the underlying genetic cause of the disease or affect its progression.

Orphan-drug designation is a special status given to drugs that show promise for potentially treating rare, or orphan, diseases that have fewer than 200,000 cases a year in the U.S.

Tenaya's shares rose 3.6% to $2.62 in premarket trading Monday.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 0912ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -120 M - -
Net cash 2022 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 162 M 162 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart TENAYA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAYA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,53 $
Average target price 25,50 $
Spread / Average Target 908%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Faraz Ali Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Leone D. Patterson Chief Financial & Business Officer
David V. Goeddel Chairman
Timothy Hoey Chief Scientific Officer
Whittemore Tingley Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENAYA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-86.65%162
MODERNA, INC.-30.55%67 769
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.03%40 859
LONZA GROUP AG-33.93%39 445
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.44%26 171
SEAGEN INC.-20.16%22 918