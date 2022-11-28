Tenaya Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for TN-401 Cardiomyopathy Treatment

By Dean Seal

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. said Monday that regulators granted orphan drug designation to its treatment for arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the special status to TN-401, the company's second gene therapy product developed to treat ARVC caused by certain gene mutations.

Tenaya Therapeutics said no treatments currently on the market address the underlying genetic cause of the disease or affect its progression.

Orphan-drug designation is a special status given to drugs that show promise for potentially treating rare, or orphan, diseases that have fewer than 200,000 cases a year in the U.S.

Tenaya's shares rose 3.6% to $2.62 in premarket trading Monday.

