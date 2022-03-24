Log in
TENAYA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/24/2022 | 08:34am EDT
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Details of each presentation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference
Fireside chat
Date: March 30, 2022
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET – available on demand

Chardan 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit
Fireside chat
Date: April 26, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats will be available by visiting the Investors section of Tenaya’s website. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -67,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 60,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 419 M 419 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 93,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,15 $
Average target price 31,67 $
Spread / Average Target 212%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Faraz Ali Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Leone D. Patterson Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer
David V. Goeddel Chairman
Timothy Hoey Chief Scientific Officer
Whittemore Tingley Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENAYA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-46.44%419
MODERNA, INC.-29.63%72 032
LONZA GROUP AG-13.21%52 721
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.91%42 060
SEAGEN INC.-10.27%25 474
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.26%19 516