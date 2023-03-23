Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:35 2023-03-23 am EDT
375.60 HKD   +8.18%
06:08pADRs End Mostly Higher, Tencent and Sanofi Trade Actively
DJ
12:55pGlobal markets live: Shell, UBS, Nvidia, Coinbase, Block...
MS
06:58aCentral Banks, Currency Moves, Earnings Roil Asian Stock Markets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADRs End Mostly Higher, Tencent and Sanofi Trade Actively

03/23/2023 | 06:08pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.5% to 145.83. The European index increased 0.1% to 141.50, the Asian index gained 1.5% to 170.19, the Latin American index slid 2% to 173.70 and the emerging markets index climbed 1.4% to 282.53.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s ADRs rallied 6.9% to $47.88 as analysts welcomed a fourth-quarter revenue turnaround and raised their targets on the technology company's stock.

Sanofi SA's ADRs rose 6% to $51.73 after the French pharmaceutical company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said their jointly developed drug Dupixent showed potential in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in a late-stage trial.

ADRs of Valneva SE dropped 2.2% to $10.90 after the German biotech company reported a wider net loss in 2022 and predicted lower revenue for 2023.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1807ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 6.77% 802.16 Delayed Quote.4.13%
SANOFI 5.48% 95.84 Real-time Quote.1.14%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.18% 375.6 Delayed Quote.3.95%
VALNEVA SE -1.07% 4.796 Real-time Quote.-22.11%
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 81 347 M 81 347 M
Net income 2022 111 B 16 223 M 16 223 M
Net cash 2022 99 277 M 14 559 M 14 559 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 3 068 B 450 B 450 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,35x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 108 436
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 326,27 CNY
Average target price 386,08 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.95%416 092
NETFLIX, INC.-0.33%130 887
PROSUS N.V.4.30%92 791
AIRBNB, INC.41.72%76 498
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.46%63 352
NASPERS LIMITED13.26%35 710
