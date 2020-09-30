Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alibaba cloud division to be profitable within FY2021 - CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 12:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin

Chinese tech giant Alibaba's cloud unit expects to be profitable within 2021, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Maggie Wu, chief financial officer of Alibaba, made the remarks at an livestreamed investor day event.

The company, a dominant player in China's cloud market, is fending off challenge from domestic rival Tencent which is also trying to capture cloud business opportunities.

Alibaba has said it would invest 200 billion yuan ($29.36 billion) in its cloud infrastructure over three years.

In the June quarter, Alibaba's cloud computing revenue grew 59% from a year earlier to 12,345 million yuan on higher revenue contribution from its public cloud and hybrid cloud businesses.

Cainiao, Alibaba's logistics unit, will likely see operating cash flow turn positive in fiscal year 2021, Wu added.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.33% 276.93 Delayed Quote.30.57%
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 7.03 End-of-day quote.-19.01%
NASPERS LIMITED -1.18% 2960.47 End-of-day quote.29.23%
SENIOR PLC 3.32% 45.4 Delayed Quote.-73.74%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.10% 505.5 End-of-day quote.34.58%
UNIT CORPORATION -10.00% 0.0405 Delayed Quote.-94.18%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.8132 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:22aAlibaba cloud division to be profitable within FY2021 - CFO
RE
12:02aChina Evergrande rises 17.9% after deal with Hengda investors, unit applies l..
RE
09/29Argentina's Uala expands to Mexico as pandemic fuels need for digital payment..
RE
09/29Argentina's Uala expands to Mexico as pandemic fuels need for digital payment..
RE
09/29Tencent to take China's Sogou private in $3.5 billion deal
RE
09/29Sogou Agrees to Tencent Buyout
DJ
09/28U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
RE
09/28U.S. faces ongoing court battles over TikTok, WeChat bans
RE
09/28TENCENT : China to tighten supervision of country's booming online insurance bus..
RE
09/27Judge temporarily blocks U.S. ban on TikTok downloads from U.S. app stores
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 245 M 70 245 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 649 M 17 649 M
Net cash 2020 79 106 M 11 608 M 11 608 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
Yield 2020 0,29%
Capitalization 4 229 B 620 B 621 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,67x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 526,05 CNY
Last Close Price 444,61 CNY
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED34.58%621 032
NETFLIX, INC.52.51%216 384
PROSUS N.V.17.09%148 091
NASPERS LIMITED29.23%74 928
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.13%62 323
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.62.12%44 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group