    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/28
469.8 HKD   +1.12%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analytics firm Amplitude valued at $5 bln as shares jump in Nasdaq debut

09/28/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Amplitude Inc opened nearly 43% above their reference price in Nasdaq debut on Tuesday, notching up a valuation of about $5 billion for the Benchmark Capital-backed analytics company.

San Francisco-based Amplitude, which confidentially filed for a direct listing in July, was valued at $4 billion after a funding round in June.

Stock of the company, which is also backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, Sequoia Capital and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, opened at $50 per share, up from the reference price of $35 per share.

Amplitude is a mobile analytics company that enables customers to optimize their products. Its customers include Comcast-owned media company NBCUniversal, payments processor PayPal Holdings Ltd, fitness products maker Peloton Interactive Inc and grocery delivery firm Instacart.

In a direct listing, companies are allowed to list on the stock market without selling shares. Amplitude's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Spenser Skates has long been a proponent of this alternative route to public markets. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -4.09% 262.29 Delayed Quote.16.73%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -4.15% 88.29 Delayed Quote.-39.32%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.12% 469.8 End-of-day quote.-16.70%
Financials
Sales 2021 579 B 89 574 M 89 574 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 178 M 23 178 M
Net cash 2021 136 B 21 071 M 21 071 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 4 475 B 575 B 693 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,50x
EV / Sales 2022 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 94 182
Free-Float 62,4%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.70%568 544
NETFLIX, INC.9.60%262 300
PROSUS N.V.-20.76%260 627
AIRBNB, INC.18.71%107 944
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.35%89 035
DOORDASH, INC.51.82%73 241