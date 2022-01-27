Argentine fintech 'unicorn' Uala launches in Colombia amid Latam push

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Argentine digital banking startup Uala
announced its launch in Colombia on Thursday, a new frontier for
the firm as it expands in Latin America and looks to tap in to
the region's millions of unbanked savers.
The so-called unicorn with a valuation of over $1 billion,
whose investors include Chinese technology giant Tencent
and Japan's SoftBank, said it would start in
Colombia with an initial $80 million investment.
Uala offers Mastercard Inc-branded prepaid bank cards
and an app that allows users access to financial services
including sending and receiving money, online shopping,
withdrawing cash at ATMs and financial loans.
"We are here to invest in local talent to revolutionize the
market, with a financial ecosystem that is more open, more
digital, and radically more inclusive," Uala founder and chief
executive Pierpaolo Barbieri said in a statement.
"We see in the Colombian market an unbeatable opportunity to
offer a digital and innovative way to manage personal finances."
Uala is already in Argentina and Mexico. Barbieri said last
year that his plans were to expand its operations to Peru,
Paraguay, Colombia and Chile, and eventually in the United
States and Europe.
