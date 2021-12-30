Assets in IShares ESG fund drop 91% after biggest investor reduces ownership

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF
suffered heavy outflows this week, according to public
data, leading to a tenfold drop in the assets managed by the
exchange-traded fund focused on sustainable emerging-market
companies.
Finland's Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company owned
13 million shares in the ETF in September, making it the No.1
investor in the fund at the time, Refinitiv data shows.
Senior portfolio manager Juha Venalainen from Ilmarinen told
Reuters that Ilmarinen has significantly reduced holdings in the
ETF.
"We decided to reduce our exposure to equities in emerging
markets. Our view is that risks in that area may have
increased," Venalainen said and added the transaction surely
decreased capital in the fund.
"We are by no means disappointed with the ETF, the decision
was purely allocative," he said.
The number of outstanding shares in the fund, which has
underperformed its benchmark and whose top three holdings are
Taiwan Semi, Tencent and Alibaba, fell over 91% to 1.2 million
as of Monday from 13.9 million as of Dec. 22.
The fund now manages around $74 million worth of net assets,
compared to ten times more earlier this month.
BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager which owns
iShares, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The fund rose 0.9% by 1516 GMT on Thursday. It has lost 3.5%
so far this year, while its benchmark, the MSCI EM Extended ESG
Leaders 5% Issuer Capped index, is down 0.6%.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Essi Lehto; Editing by Alden
Bentley, Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)