Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Autonomous driving startup Momenta raises $500 million from SAIC, Toyota, others

03/19/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta said on Friday it has received $500 million from SAIC Motor, Toyota Motor and auto parts supplier Bosch, as the global auto industry pursues the autonomous future.

Other investors in the funding round include Daimler AG, Temasek, Yunfeng Capital and Tencent, Momenta said in a statement. It did not disclose the valuation.

The four-year-old firm, led by Cao Xudong, a former Microsoft executive, is testing autonomous cars in Beijing and China's eastern city of Suzhou, and has a research centre in Germany's Stuttgart.

Momenta is working with automakers to develop mass-production vehicles with self-driving functions to gather real-time data for the fully autonomous driving technologies for future products. Data is a key part of the self-driving industry which enables companies to improve their technologies in different environments.

Momenta will expand its workforce and gather more data to improve future technologies, it said.

Toyota last year partnered with Momenta to develop a high definition (HD) mapping platform in China for autonomous driving vehicles, a key to allowing such vehicles to locate themselves.

Shanghai-based SAIC Motor is China's biggest automaker, which has partnerships with Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. On Thursday it said would partner with U.S. lidar maker Luminar Technologies to develop self-driving vehicles.

Automakers and technology firms are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many consider the future of road transport, though some industry insiders say it will take time for the public to fully place their trust in these vehicles.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 4.21% 74.33 Delayed Quote.28.62%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.67% 230.72 Delayed Quote.6.57%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.49% 20.42 End-of-day quote.-16.45%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.56% 640.5 End-of-day quote.13.56%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 4.12% 8650 End-of-day quote.8.71%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:02aAutonomous driving startup Momenta raises $500 million from SAIC, Toyota, oth..
RE
03/18Tencent-backed Software Company Tuya Raises $915 Million in NYSE IPO
MT
03/18MARKET CHATTER : China Summons Alibaba, Tencent, Nine Others Over Safety of Voic..
MT
03/18MARKET CHATTER : Bilibili Lures Over $2 Billion Margin Financing for Hong Kong I..
MT
03/18TENCENT  : Softbank Lead $300 Million Fundraising for Software Company PatSnap
MT
03/18TENCENT  : 7,000 international participants attend FILMART Online
AQ
03/18China regulators held talks with Alibaba, Tencent, nine others on 'deepfake' ..
RE
03/18MARKET CHATTER : Tencent-Backed E-Commerce Platform Dmall Hires Banks for Over $..
MT
03/18Tencent, Sony, Square Enix Invest in Taiwanese Cloud Gaming Firm Ubitus
MT
03/18MARKET CHATTER : Alibaba Mulls Launching Bargains Service on Tencent's WeChat Ap..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 B 73 892 M 73 892 M
Net income 2020 128 B 19 733 M 19 733 M
Net cash 2020 78 497 M 12 066 M 12 066 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,5x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 5 111 B 786 B 786 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 77 592
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 625,41 CNY
Last Close Price 536,63 CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED13.56%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-3.01%230 416
PROSUS N.V.5.23%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.30.42%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.51%111 843
NASPERS LIMITED12.48%95 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ