Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-31 am EDT
327.20 HKD   +1.11%
04:27aByteDance stock option offering price lowered amid slowing growth -sources
RE
03:42aTencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware
RE
03:34aTencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ByteDance stock option offering price lowered amid slowing growth -sources

08/31/2022 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a logo of Bytedance, which owns short video app TikTok, at its office in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance is launching a new stock option granting programme for its employees that according to two sources lowers its prices by 20% from the 2021 plan, as the Chinese company tries to retain talent amid slowing revenue growth.

The decision, which a ByteDance executive said was also aimed at attracting new talent, comes as the unlisted company's was valued at around $300 billion, equaling roughly $170 per share, in the private equity secondary market.

That compared with the $300 billion-$400 billion valuations it received in the secondaries last year, according to one of the sources, who declined to be named because they are not authorised to talk to the media.

ByteDance's stock option programme called Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) will be offered at $155 per share this year and employees who were given shares at a higher price will be entitled to one-off RSU awards based on the new price, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The company offered RSUs at $195 per share in 2021 and $180 before that.

ByteDance, which runs share buyback programs twice a year to motivate employees, also offered to buy shares from employees at $142 earlier this year, according to one of the sources, adding that the company has no plans to lower the buyback price.

Those incentive plans come as a timeline for its much-anticipated initial public offering remains uncertain and its revenue growth has slowed amid economic slowdown and Beijing's regulatory crackdown on tech sector.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.95% 94.3 Delayed Quote.-19.93%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.11% 327.2 Delayed Quote.-29.16%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:27aByteDance stock option offering price lowered amid slowing growth -sources
RE
03:42aTencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware
RE
03:34aTencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware
RE
08/30Baidu revenue contracts but beats estimates on cloud business growth
RE
08/30Tuya Narrows Q2 Loss as Expenses Fall
MT
08/25AliPay, WeChat Pay Start Offering Online Credit Card Withdrawals
MT
08/25Tencent Remains Most Valuable Chinese Brand in 2022
MT
08/25South African rand strengthens ahead of Fed chair's speech
RE
08/22Global gloom descends on Asia
RE
08/22SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Bruised as Investors Turn Cautious
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 569 B 82 272 M 82 272 M
Net income 2022 101 B 14 593 M 14 593 M
Net cash 2022 76 897 M 11 124 M 11 124 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 2 716 B 393 B 393 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 110 715
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 284,99 CNY
Average target price 383,01 CNY
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.16%392 938
NETFLIX, INC.-63.37%99 868
PROSUS N.V.-15.19%88 395
AIRBNB, INC.-32.39%72 609
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.53%56 903
NASPERS LIMITED-2.39%31 804