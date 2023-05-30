Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:22 2023-05-30 am EDT
316.20 HKD   +0.96%
04:21aChina and Hong Kong stocks close flat ahead of May manufacturing data
RE
12:33aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall ahead of May manufacturing data
RE
05/25Nvidia fuels Wall Street gains; gold falls to two-month low
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China and Hong Kong stocks close flat ahead of May manufacturing data

05/30/2023 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks closed almost flat on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of China's May manufacturing data.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were up 0.1%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2%, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5%.

** China's factory activity likely contracted further in May, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, adding to pressures facing the world's second-biggest economy amid an uneven economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) will be released on Wednesday.

** "Sentiment around China continues to be bearish ahead of May's manufacturing PMI due on Wednesday," UBS analysts wrote in a note.

** Meanwhile, tensions between the world's two largest economies continued. China has declined a request by the United States for a meeting between their defense chiefs at an annual security forum in Singapore this weekend, media reported on Monday, a new sign of strain between the powers.

** Despite the overall subdued sentiment, artificial intelligence shares jumped 3.2%.

** Some AI companies' stocks soared on the brain-computer interface concept, with Innovative Medical Management Co Ltd and Jiangsu Apon Medical Technology Co Ltd surging 10.0% and 20.0%, respectively.

** Stocks of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) regained popularity among investors. CRRC Corp Ltd, the rolling stock manufacturer giant, rose as much as 10%.

** Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong gained 1.5% by market close, with Alibaba and Tencent up 1.3% and 1%, respectively. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 2.78% 80.97 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED 1.73% 6.46 End-of-day quote.26.42%
HONG KONG HANG SENG 0.24% 18595.78 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
INNOVATIVE MEDICAL MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD. 10.03% 8.67 End-of-day quote.32.98%
JIANGSU APON MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 20.03% 19 End-of-day quote.5.15%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.03% 3502.87 Real-time Quote.-0.79%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.35% 3324.16 Real-time Quote.-2.78%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.96% 316.2 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
TOPIX INDEX -0.07% 2159.22 Delayed Quote.14.22%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:21aChina and Hong Kong stocks close flat ahead of May manufacturing data
RE
12:33aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall ahead of May manufacturing data
RE
05/25Nvidia fuels Wall Street gains; gold falls to two-month low
RE
05/25Equities gain, gold drops on progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks
RE
05/25Air taxi makers urge investors to stay onboard ahead of commercial lift-off
RE
05/25JD.Com's Cloud Computing Unit Slashes Prices
MT
05/25Asian stocks slide to two-month low on debt ceiling jitters
RE
05/25China stocks slump to new lows on Sino-US tech woes, US debt ceiling anxiety
RE
05/24China approves more games again
AQ
05/23China Issues New Gaming Licenses Including to NetEase, Tencent
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 624 B 88 193 M 88 193 M
Net income 2023 136 B 19 156 M 19 156 M
Net cash 2023 84 254 M 11 910 M 11 910 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 0,60%
Capitalization 2 687 B 380 B 380 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
EV / Sales 2024 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 106 221
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 283,01 CNY
Average target price 399,38 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.23%379 799
NETFLIX, INC.28.49%168 428
PROSUS N.V.-1.63%86 842
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.55.48%77 816
AIRBNB, INC.24.92%67 318
COSTAR GROUP, INC.1.57%32 066
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer