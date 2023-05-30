China and Hong Kong stocks close flat ahead of May manufacturing data

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
closed almost flat on Tuesday as investors remained cautious
ahead of China's May manufacturing data.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai
Composite Index were up 0.1%.
** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up
0.2%, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5%.
** China's factory activity likely contracted further in
May, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, adding to pressures facing
the world's second-biggest economy amid an uneven economic
recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The official manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) will be released on Wednesday.
** "Sentiment around China continues to be bearish ahead of
May's manufacturing PMI due on Wednesday," UBS analysts wrote in
a note.
** Meanwhile, tensions between the world's two largest
economies continued. China has declined a request by the United
States for a meeting between their defense chiefs at an annual
security forum in Singapore this weekend, media reported on
Monday, a new sign of strain between the powers.
** Despite the overall subdued sentiment, artificial
intelligence shares jumped 3.2%.
** Some AI companies' stocks soared on the brain-computer
interface concept, with Innovative Medical Management Co Ltd
and Jiangsu Apon Medical Technology Co Ltd
surging 10.0% and 20.0%, respectively.
** Stocks of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) regained
popularity among investors. CRRC Corp Ltd, the
rolling stock manufacturer giant, rose as much as 10%.
** Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong gained 1.5% by
market close, with Alibaba and Tencent up
1.3% and 1%, respectively.
