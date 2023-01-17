Advanced search
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:18 2023-01-17 am EST
373.80 HKD   +0.97%
China approves 88 games in January, including titles by Tencent and NetEase

01/17/2023 | 06:17am EST
BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's video games regulator on Tuesday granted publishing licences to 88 online games, including titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd , NetEase Inc and miHoYo.

Shenzhen-based Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, received at least one game licence for a mobile game named "Yuanmengzhixing", the list published by the National Press and Public Administration showed.

NetEase, China’s second largest gaming company, also received a licence for a shooting game named "Chaofanxianfeng". miHoYo, the famed developer behind Genshin Impact, secured one licence for a game named Honkai: Star Rail.

Unlike in most other countries, video games need approval from regulators before release in China, the world's largest gaming market. When Beijing cracked down on the gaming industry last August, it initiated a nine-month freeze on the licence approval process.

Last month, China granted publishing licences to 44 foreign games for domestic release after nearly 18 months, effectively marking the end of China's crackdown on the industry. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETEASE, INC. 3.62% 88.36 Delayed Quote.21.66%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.97% 373.8 Delayed Quote.10.84%
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 82 430 M 82 430 M
Net income 2022 112 B 16 576 M 16 576 M
Net cash 2022 86 998 M 12 923 M 12 923 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 3 002 B 446 B 446 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,25x
EV / Sales 2023 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 108 836
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 319,07 CNY
Average target price 357,18 CNY
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.84%445 882
NETFLIX, INC.12.87%148 112
PROSUS N.V.16.14%106 338
AIRBNB, INC.17.39%63 552
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.05%58 715
NASPERS LIMITED17.08%34 249