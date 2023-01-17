China approves 88 games in January, including titles by Tencent and NetEase

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's video games
regulator on Tuesday granted publishing licences to 88 online
games, including titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd
, NetEase Inc and miHoYo.
Shenzhen-based Tencent, the world's largest gaming company,
received at least one game licence for a mobile game named
"Yuanmengzhixing", the list published by the National Press and
Public Administration showed.
NetEase, China’s second largest gaming company, also
received a licence for a shooting game named "Chaofanxianfeng".
miHoYo, the famed developer behind Genshin Impact, secured one
licence for a game named Honkai: Star Rail.
Unlike in most other countries, video games need approval
from regulators before release in China, the world's largest
gaming market. When Beijing cracked down on the gaming industry
last August, it initiated a nine-month freeze on the licence
approval process.
Last month, China granted publishing licences to 44 foreign
games for domestic release after nearly 18 months, effectively
marking the end of China's crackdown on the industry.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)