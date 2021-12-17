Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China blue-chips head for worst week in 3 months as foreign investors sell

12/17/2021 | 12:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stock index fell on Friday, putting it on course for its worst week in three months, as foreign investors sold shares on worries about regulatory impacts and a global resurgence of COVID-19 cases. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.9% at 3,641.77 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.31%, putting it on course for its worst week since mid-September.

** Adding to tensions between the United States and China, Washington on Thursday put investment and export restrictions on dozens of Chinese companies, including top drone maker DJI, accusing them of complicity in the oppression of China's Uyghur minority or helping the military. ** Washington still has not decided whether to block more sales of U.S. technology to Chinese chipmaker SMIC, sources told Reuters. SMIC shares gained 0.76% in Hong Kong on Friday, but have fallen more than 13% this month.

** Foreign investors were net sellers of A-shares, with Refinitiv data showing outflows of nearly 1.6 billion yuan ($251.20 million) through Stock Connect.

** Consumer staples firms, including distillers favoured by foreign investors, fell 2.46% on the day.

** Energy firms fell 1.9% and the information technology sector lost 1.77%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.77% to 8,202.18, while the Hang Seng Index lost 1.28% to 23,175.19.

** Tencent Holdings fell 3.14% despite regulatory approval to publish updates to mobile apps including QQ Music and WeCom, amid continuing concerns over a crackdown on tech firms. ** The IT sector in Hong Kong dropped 3.3% and the Hang Seng Tech index fell 2.63%, touching a record low.

** The Shenzhen index was down 1.13%, the ChiNext start-up board was 1.38% weaker and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index fell 1.74%. ** The yuan softened to 6.3698 per U.S. dollar from a previous close of 6.369.

($1 = 6.3695 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.17% 4.564949 Delayed Quote.-9.07%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.04% 8.487303 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.15% 4.9771 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 35897.64 Delayed Quote.17.39%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.09% 7.2223 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
HANG SENG 0.40% 23503.03 Real-time Quote.-13.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.04% 0.083582 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.24% 4521.23 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.38% 4238.02 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -1.60% 18.42 End-of-day quote.-16.65%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.62% 2678.1739 Real-time Quote.9.87%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.70% 452.6 End-of-day quote.-19.75%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.37658 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.02% 6.3693 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12/16China allows Tencent to publish app updates again after suspension
RE
12/16Chinese Gaming Market’s Year-to-Date Revenue Jumps 6.4% to Nearly $47 Billion
MT
12/16Short-seller Muddy Waters takes aim at Chinese firm KE Holdings
RE
12/16French Video Game Developer Voodoo To Invest $200 Million In Blockchain Games By 2022
MT
12/15Reddit jumps on IPO bandwagon with confidential filing
RE
12/15Yixin Group to Offer Business Support to Tencent Associate
MT
12/15China's Cloud Infrastructure Spending Surges 43% in Q3, with Alibaba Maintaining Lead
MT
12/15Tencent Joins $120 Million Funding Round for Israel’s First Digital Bank
MT
12/14Julius Bär Invests In Israel-Based First Digital Bank's $120 Million Series A Round
MT
12/14Higher Metal Prices Weigh on EV Makers BYD, NIO, Xpeng’s Profitabilities; Shares ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 568 B 89 248 M 89 248 M
Net income 2021 159 B 24 976 M 24 976 M
Net cash 2021 138 B 21 699 M 21 699 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 3 522 B 553 B 553 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 369,33 CNY
Average target price 510,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.75%557 160
NETFLIX, INC.11.89%268 004
PROSUS N.V.-22.58%242 764
AIRBNB, INC.14.54%105 287
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.82%73 395
NASPERS LIMITED-18.19%59 953