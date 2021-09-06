China equities rise on new stock exchange plan, government support; HK up

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chinese equities rose sharply
on Monday, led by tech shares, as plans for a new stock exchange
in Beijing and a slew of market-friendly rhetoric from
government officials boosted sentiment. Hong Kong shares also
rose.
** The CSI300 index rose 1.9% to 4,936.15 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 1.0% to 3,618.31 points.
** The Hang Seng index added 0.5%, while the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4%.
** An index tracking major companies listed on
Beijing's New Third Board (NTB) surged more than 12% after China
unveiled details over the weekend for the planned Beijing Stock
Exchange, which will be based on NTB. Shanghai's tech-focused
STAR Market and Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext
jumped over 2%.
** "We believe the new Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) offers a
reassuring message that China will continue to support
technologically innovative small- and medium-size enterprises
(SMEs) to tap capital markets for financing," Citi said in a
note on Monday.
** "We think the pre-planned messages from senior financial
officials reaffirming the opening of financial markets and
liberalization agenda are also intended to allay concerns on
whether China's capital markets are still investible for foreign
financial institutions (FIs)."
** Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said the private economy must
be supported and that "guidelines and policies for supporting
the private economy have not changed...and will not change in
the future."
** In addition, China's central bank and financial
regulators vowed over the weekend to increase the high-level
opening of the financial sector by optimising institutional
arrangements and improving regulations, the official China Daily
reported.
** The brokerage subindex gained 3.8%, as
investors bet China's new bourse will boost their underwriting
business.
** In Hong Kong, the financials subindex and the
energy subindex gained 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.
** BYD Co Ltd jumped 5.7% and was the biggest
daily gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after the carmaker tripled
its sales volume of new energy vehicles in August from a year
ago.
** Index heavyweights Tencent Holdings and
Alibaba Group rose 3% and 0.5% respectively, while
Meituan slipped 0.4%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)