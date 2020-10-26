China launches crackdown on mobile web browser 'chaos'

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's top cyber authority
said on Monday it would carry out a "rectification" of Chinese
mobile internet browsers to address what it called social
concerns over the "chaos" of information being published online.
China has tightened already strict internet censorship rules
in recent years. In the latest crackdown, the Cyberspace
Administration of China (CAC) gave browsers two weeks to conduct
a self-examination focusing on problems including the spreading
of rumours, use of sensationalist headlines and publishing of
content that violates the core values of socialism.
The campaign will initially focus on eight of the most
influential mobile browsers in China such as ones operated by
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding
and Xiaomi Corp, the CAC said in a
statement.
Others include the QQ platform owned by Tencent,
Qihoo-owned 360, Oppo and Sogou.
"For some time, mobile browsers have grown in an uncivilised
way ... and have become a gathering place and amplifier for
dissemination of chaos by 'self-media'," the CAC said, echoing
words it had used in a 2018 crackdown on social media accounts
of independent news providers. [https://tinyurl.com/y4mj65jt]
Browsers should conduct a self-examination and rectification
from Oct. 27 to Nov. 9, it said.
"After the rectification, mobile browsers that still have
outstanding problems will be dealt with strictly according to
laws and regulations until related businesses are banned," the
CAC warned.
In recent years China has introduced legislation to restrict
media outlets, surveillance measures for media sites and rolling
campaigns to remove content deemed unacceptable.
Xiaomi declined to comment on the rectification campaign,
while Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent, Oppo, Sogou and 360 did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Josh Horwitz; Additional reporting
by Pei Li in Hong Kong; Writing by Tom Daly;
Editing by Susan Fenton)