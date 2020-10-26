Log in
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
China launches crackdown on mobile web browser 'chaos'

10/26/2020 | 11:17am EDT

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's top cyber authority said on Monday it would carry out a "rectification" of Chinese mobile internet browsers to address what it called social concerns over the "chaos" of information being published online.

China has tightened already strict internet censorship rules in recent years. In the latest crackdown, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) gave browsers two weeks to conduct a self-examination focusing on problems including the spreading of rumours, use of sensationalist headlines and publishing of content that violates the core values of socialism.

The campaign will initially focus on eight of the most influential mobile browsers in China such as ones operated by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding and Xiaomi Corp, the CAC said in a statement.

Others include the QQ platform owned by Tencent, Qihoo-owned 360, Oppo and Sogou.

"For some time, mobile browsers have grown in an uncivilised way ... and have become a gathering place and amplifier for dissemination of chaos by 'self-media'," the CAC said, echoing words it had used in a 2018 crackdown on social media accounts of independent news providers. [https://tinyurl.com/y4mj65jt]

Browsers should conduct a self-examination and rectification from Oct. 27 to Nov. 9, it said.

"After the rectification, mobile browsers that still have outstanding problems will be dealt with strictly according to laws and regulations until related businesses are banned," the CAC warned.

In recent years China has introduced legislation to restrict media outlets, surveillance measures for media sites and rolling campaigns to remove content deemed unacceptable.

Xiaomi declined to comment on the rectification campaign, while Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent, Oppo, Sogou and 360 did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Josh Horwitz; Additional reporting by Pei Li in Hong Kong; Writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Susan Fenton)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.47% 305.706 Delayed Quote.46.12%
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 3.07% 7.39 End-of-day quote.-14.86%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.35% 561.5 End-of-day quote.49.49%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -2.24% 21.85 End-of-day quote.102.69%
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 71 367 M 71 367 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 965 M 17 965 M
Net cash 2020 85 854 M 12 801 M 12 801 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,7x
Yield 2020 0,27%
Capitalization 4 607 B 689 B 687 B
EV / Sales 2020 9,45x
EV / Sales 2021 7,58x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 534,09 CNY
Last Close Price 484,29 CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED49.49%689 290
NETFLIX, INC.50.90%215 720
PROSUS N.V.19.34%153 026
NASPERS LIMITED31.52%79 520
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.57%64 409
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.89.56%53 108
