    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/06 04:09:06 am EDT
349.20 HKD   -4.69%
01:35aChina orders livestreaming platforms to step up oversight of underage users
RE
05/06China stocks, yuan slump after Beijing doubles down on 'zero-COVID' policy
RE
05/06Tencent-backed EV Maker NIO Gets Nod for Singapore Listing; Shares Tumble 11%
MT
China orders livestreaming platforms to step up oversight of underage users

05/07/2022 | 01:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - China on Saturday ordered internet platforms to step up governance of how under-18s use their livestreaming services as part of an ongoing regulatory crackdown on the booming sector.

The platforms need to step up controls to stop underage users from tipping livestreamers or becoming livestreamers themselves without guardian consent, the National Radio and Television Administration said in a statement.

They will also need to strengthen the management of peak hours for such shows and shows will need to be "forcibily" turned off by 10 p.m. local time for users of their parental control "youth mode" functions, it aded.

The orders come after China last month launched a two-month special campaign to clean up "chaos" in online livestreaming and short video businesses, part of a broader plan to promote what is deemed as appropriate and legal content.

Among the country's most prominent livestreaming platforms are ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, Kuaishou, Alibaba-baceked Bilibili, as well as Huya and Douyu, which are both backed by Tencent Holdings.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -4.85% 90.05 Delayed Quote.-24.19%
BILIBILI INC. -3.02% 20.85 Delayed Quote.-55.06%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY -5.87% 60.1 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.69% 349.2 Delayed Quote.-23.56%
Financials
Sales 2022 615 B 92 237 M 92 237 M
Net income 2022 142 B 21 350 M 21 350 M
Net cash 2022 104 B 15 573 M 15 573 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 2 828 B 424 B 424 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 112 771
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 296,56 CNY
Average target price 411,54 CNY
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.56%424 222
PROSUS N.V.-42.59%113 995
AIRBNB, INC.-18.41%91 069
NETFLIX, INC.-69.96%83 666
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-37.82%52 452
NASPERS LIMITED-40.91%35 218