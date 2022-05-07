China orders livestreaming platforms to step up oversight of underage users

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - China on Saturday ordered
internet platforms to step up governance of how under-18s use
their livestreaming services as part of an ongoing regulatory
crackdown on the booming sector.
The platforms need to step up controls to stop underage
users from tipping livestreamers or becoming livestreamers
themselves without guardian consent, the National Radio and
Television Administration said in a statement.
They will also need to strengthen the management of peak
hours for such shows and shows will need to be "forcibily"
turned off by 10 p.m. local time for users of their parental
control "youth mode" functions, it aded.
The orders come after China last month launched a two-month
special campaign to clean up "chaos" in online livestreaming and
short video businesses, part of a broader plan to promote what
is deemed as appropriate and legal content.
Among the country's most prominent livestreaming platforms
are ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok,
Kuaishou, Alibaba-baceked Bilibili, as well
as Huya and Douyu, which are both backed by
Tencent Holdings.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates and Michael
Perry)