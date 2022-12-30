Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Tencent Holdings Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-30 am EST
334.00 HKD   -0.36%
06:51aChina regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
RE
04:10aTencent-Backed Fintech Platform Futu Abruptly Shelves Hong Kong Listing
MT
12/29Asia Gaming Stocks Surge as China's Foreign Game Approvals Suggest Crackdown is Easing
MT
China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients

12/30/2022 | 06:51am EST
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday that online brokerages Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have conducted unlawful securities businesses, and will be banned from opening new accounts from mainland Chinese investors.

The long-awaited official penalty comes more than a year after Chinese official media warned that New York-listed Futu and UP Fintech, which do not have licence in China, face regulatory risks.

Reuters reported earlier that Chinese officials were planning to ban online brokerages such as Futu Holdings Ltd and UP Fintech Holding Ltd from offering offshore trading services to mainland clients.

The announcement also came a day after Futu, backed by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, delayed its listing plan in Hong Kong. The company said it was "clarifying certain matters concerning the Group with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange", in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday night.

Futu and UP Fintech have conducted cross-border securities businesses involving domestic investors without regulatory consent, contravening Chinese laws, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

The CSRC will ask the brokerages to take corrective measures, such as to stop soliciting new business from mainland investors, the watchdog said.

Although existing Chinese clients will still be allowed to trade via existing platforms, new money must not flow into these accounts unlawfully, the CSRC added.

Futu and UP Fintech do not have brokerage licences on the mainland, but Chinese citizens can open accounts online after submitting personal information related to ID cards and bank cards.

In 2021, a Chinese central banker had warned that online brokerages not licenced in China were acting illegally if they served Chinese clients via the Internet.

It was not immediately clear how the new measures would impact the brokers' future business.

Neither Futu or UP Fintech could be immediately reached for comment.

Futu, which holds a licence in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States, said in its 2020 annual report that it primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population and a large number of its clients were mainland Chinese citizens.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.32% 58.91 Delayed Quote.36.05%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.20% 5564.94 Real-time Quote.-11.54%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.36% 334 Delayed Quote.-26.62%
UP FINTECH HOLDING LIMITED 0.63% 4.77 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
