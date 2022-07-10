Log in
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-08 am EDT
352.60 HKD   +0.28%
12:51aChina regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations
RE
07/08Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
07/08Tencent, Bank of China Team Up on Digital Financial Services
MT
China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations

07/10/2022 | 12:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has imposed fines on technology giants Alibaba and Tencent as well as a range of other firms for failing to comply with anti-monopoly rules on the disclosure of transactions, the country's market regulator said on Sunday.

The State Admnistration for Market Regulation (SAMR) released a list of 28 deals that violated the rules. Five involved units of Alibaba, including a 2021 purchase of equity in its subsidiary, the Youku Tudou streaming platform.

Tencent was involved in 12 of the transactions on SAMR's list.

The firms could not immediately be reached for comment.

China's tech sector has been one of the main targets of a crackdown on monopolistic practices that started in late 2020.

Under the anti-monopoly law, the maximum potential fine in each case stands at 500,000 yuan ($74,688).

($1 = 6.6945 yuan)

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 3.68% 121 Delayed Quote.1.77%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.28% 352.6 Delayed Quote.-22.81%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.07% 6.6965 Delayed Quote.5.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 583 B 87 091 M 87 091 M
Net income 2022 117 B 17 429 M 17 429 M
Net cash 2022 92 744 M 13 856 M 13 856 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 2 871 B 429 B 429 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 116 213
Free-Float 62,5%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.81%428 914
PROSUS N.V.-8.06%97 431
NETFLIX, INC.-68.96%83 068
AIRBNB, INC.-41.53%61 960
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-46.72%43 868
NASPERS LIMITED7.46%33 833