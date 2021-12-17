Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/16
452.6 HKD   -0.70%
10:28aChina's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
RE
09:35aEXCLUSIVE : California probes Google's treatment of Black female workers
RE
07:52aKE Holdings Denies Muddy Waters Allegations
MT
NewsCalendar 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030

12/17/2021 | 10:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group will aim to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations and slash emissions across its supply chains and transportation networks by 50% by the end of the decade, the Chinese e-commerce giant pledged on Friday.

Alibaba promised to bring its own direct carbon dioxide production - known as "scope 1" emissions - as well as its indirect "scope 2" emissions - derived from the consumption of electricity or heating - to net zero by 2030.

It also said it would reduce carbon intensity from the "scope 3" emissions - produced in areas such as transportation, purchased goods and services and waste - by 50% by 2030.

The company also pledged to cut overall CO2 across all its businesses by 1.5 gigatonnes by 2035.

To achieve its goals, Alibaba plans to deploy new energy-saving, high-efficiency technologies, make further use of renewables and also explore "carbon removal initiatives" that could extract climate-warming greenhouse gas from the atmosphere.

Daniel Zhang, the company's chief executive, said the company also sought to "mobilise actions and behavioural changes among consumers, merchants and partners in China and around the world".

President Xi Jinping announced last year that China would aim to become carbon neutral by around 2060, putting the country's giant corporations under pressure to draw up their own roadmaps to reach "net zero".

But China's giant tech firms remain hugely dependent on the country's coal-dominated energy system, with only a small number so far committed to switching to renewable sources of electricity.

In a report published earlier this year, environment group Greenpeace ranked Tencent Holdings as the best-performing Chinese cloud service provider in terms of procuring renewable energy and cutting emissions. Huawei Technologies came second, Baidu Inc third and Alibaba fourth.

(Reporting by David Stanway and Josh Horwitz; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.40% 120.74 Delayed Quote.-48.33%
BAIDU, INC. -0.24% 140.175 Delayed Quote.-35.18%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.70% 452.6 End-of-day quote.-19.75%
