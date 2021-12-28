Log in
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
China's Ant Group to close crowdfunded medical aid service

12/28/2021 | 06:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ant Group announced it will shut down its online crowdfunded medical aid service Xianghubao on Jan. 28, a decision that comes at a time of tightening of financial technology regulations in China.

Ant, the fintech affiliate of retail giant Alibaba , said on Tuesday that it had made the decision as "the mutual aid industry has undergone significant changes" in the past year, and that the move aimed to protect the interests of users.

Xianghubao provides users with a basic health plan covering various types of critical illnesses. Signing up is free, but all members share the medical costs of any becoming ill.

Dubbed as "mutual aid," the industry has been under regulatory scrutiny since last year as regulators tighten financial business of online platforms.

China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has said since last year that all online financial activities must be overseen and licensed by regulators. Mutual aid platforms are not licensed by the CBIRC.

One of the other leading players in the mutual aid industry, Tencent-backed Waterdrop Inc, shut down its service in March, while food delivery giant Meituan closed its service in January.

Ant said "Xianghubao" had served more than 100 million members, and that 179,127 users who fell ill had received aid from the platform since the service was launched in 2018. (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by David Goodman and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.74% 116.59 Delayed Quote.-49.90%
MEITUAN -0.26% 226 End-of-day quote.-23.29%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.35% 460.2 End-of-day quote.-18.40%
WATERDROP INC. 0.74% 1.37 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 568 B 89 220 M 89 220 M
Net income 2021 159 B 25 002 M 25 002 M
Net cash 2021 138 B 21 706 M 21 706 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 3 583 B 563 B 563 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,06x
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,4%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.40%562 578
NETFLIX, INC.13.39%271 583
PROSUS N.V.-16.76%213 537
AIRBNB, INC.16.95%107 504
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.76%83 347
NASPERS LIMITED-19.02%61 617