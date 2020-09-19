Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/18
525 HKD   -0.38%
02:48aTikTok Files Another Lawsuit to Block Ban on App -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/19China's ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown
RE
09/19TikTok Files Another Lawsuit to Block Ban on App -- Update
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 11:24pm EDT
President Trump departs the White House on campaign travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, even as it appeared to conflict with his earlier order for China's ByteDance to divest the video app.

ByteDance was racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it would block new downloads and updates to the app come Sunday. U.S. officials had expressed concern that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app were being passed on to China's Communist Party government.

Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 14 giving ByteDance 90 days to sell TikTok. The deal announced on Saturday, however, is structured as a partnership rather than a divestment.

TikTok will be owned by a new company called TikTok Global and will be headquartered in the United States, possibly in Texas, Trump said. Oracle Corp will take a 12.5% stake in TikTok Global and store all its U.S. user data on its cloud to comply with U.S. national security requirements, the companies said. Retail giant Walmart said it would take a 7.5% stake in TikTok Global. The implied valuation for TikTok Global as a result of these investments could not be learned.

While Oracle and Walmart said that TikTok Global will be majority-owned by U.S. investors, this is the case only if one takes into account ByteDance's investor base, according to a source familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the deal's structure. This is because ByteDance will own 80% of TikTok Global, the source said.

Given that U.S. investors currently own about 40% of ByteDance, the White House will count that towards how much of TikTok Global is owned by U.S. parties, the source added. As a result, Oracle, Walmart, and ByteDance's U.S. investors will own, directly or indirectly, about 53% of TikTok Global, a second source said.

Beijing-based ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Walmart and Oracle also did not offer more information on TikTok Global's ownership structure.

It was not immediately clear what spurred the White House to compromise on its push for an outright sale of TikTok. However, the deal comes with pledges that cater to Trump's 'America First' policy agenda. It also averts alienating TikTok's young users ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. election.

ByteDance agreed to create 25,000 new U.S. jobs at TikTok, up from a little over 1,000 now. Trump, who had previously called on companies such as Oracle and Walmart to pay the United States a "fee" to participate in the TikTok deal, said there would also be a $5 billion U.S. education fund as part of the deal.

"I said, you know, do me a favor, could you put up $5 billion into a fund for education so we can educate people as to the real history of our country, not the fake history," Trump told a rally of supporters in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday.

Oracle and Walmart described the agreement differently. They said that together with ByteDance top investors General Atlantic, Sequoia and Coatue they would create an educational initiative to deliver an artificial-intelligence driven online video curriculum for children, from basic reading and math to science, history and computer engineering.

The companies did not say how much they would spend on the education initiative. However, they said TikTok Global would pay more than $5 billion in new taxes to the U.S. Treasury.

While ByteDance will get to keep TikTok's source code under the deal, Oracle will get to inspect it. Oracle CEO Safra Catz said her company was "100% confident in our ability to deliver a highly secure environment to TikTok and ensure data privacy to TikTok's American users, and users throughout the world."

Catz served on Trump's transition team in 2016, while Oracle's co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison is one of the few top technology executives to openly support the U.S. president.

ByteDance also had to give up some of its control of TikTok. Reuters reported on Thursday that TikTok Global would have a majority of American directors, a U.S. chief executive and a security expert on the board. Walmart said on Saturday its CEO Doug McMillon would serve as one of the five board members of TikTok Global.

It is possible that ByteDance's ownership of TikTok will be reduced further next year. Reuters was first to report on Thursday that ByteDance is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of TikTok Global. The filing of the IPO would be on a U.S. stock exchange and could come in about a year.

CFIUS APPROVAL

The Commerce Department said on Saturday it would delay by one week an order that had been set to take effect late Sunday that would have forced Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc to stop offering TikTok for download, so the TikTok deal can be completed. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the U.S. government panel overseeing the deal talks, has to approve the transaction.

Oracle beat out Microsoft Corp, which said last week that its offer to acquire TikTok's U.S. business was rebuffed by ByteDance.

The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to purge what it deems "untrusted" Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks. An order to require app stores to stop downloads of Tencent Holding Ltd's WeChat is still set to take effect Sunday night.

TikTok interim chief executive Vanessa Pappa said in a video posted on Saturday that "Tiktok is here to stay."

China also has to approve the deal. "We'll see whether or not it all happens," Trump said.

The first Chinese reaction to the deal came from Global Times, which is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. Global Times editor Hu Xijin said "this scheme is still unfair, but it avoids the worst result that TikTok is shut down or sold to a U.S. company completely."

By David Shepardson, Alexandra Alper and Echo Wang

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.24% 200.39 Delayed Quote.28.67%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.38% 525 End-of-day quote.39.78%
WALMART INC. -1.02% 135.29 Delayed Quote.13.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:48aTikTok Files Another Lawsuit to Block Ban on App -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/19China's ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown
RE
09/19TikTok Files Another Lawsuit to Block Ban on App -- Update
DJ
09/19TikTok Files Another Lawsuit to Block Ban on App
DJ
09/19Alibaba and Tencent Kick the Tires on a New Idea -- Keeping China's Jalopies ..
DJ
09/19TENCENT : U.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- -2-
DJ
09/19U.S. to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads on Sunday -- 11th Update
DJ
09/19Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
RE
09/19TENCENT : U.S. judge sets new hearing on request to block Commerce Department We..
RE
09/18ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win U.S. deal as deadline looms - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 741 M 70 741 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 702 M 17 702 M
Net cash 2020 88 141 M 13 024 M 13 024 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 4 361 B 644 B 644 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,92x
EV / Sales 2021 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 527,35 CNY
Last Close Price 458,44 CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED39.78%644 352
NETFLIX, INC.45.24%207 260
PROSUS N.V.18.35%152 096
NASPERS LIMITED26.38%76 324
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.82%65 057
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.56.40%43 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group