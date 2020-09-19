China's ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown

(Adds Oracle CEO, TikTok, Walmart statements)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President
Donald Trump said on Saturday he supported a deal in principle
that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United
States, even as it appeared to conflict with his earlier order
for China's ByteDance to divest the video app.
ByteDance was racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after
the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it would block new
downloads and updates to the app come Sunday. U.S. officials had
expressed concern that the personal data of as many as 100
million Americans that use the app were being passed on to
China's Communist Party government.
Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 14 giving ByteDance
90 days to sell TikTok. The deal announced on Saturday, however,
is structured as a partnership rather than a divestment.
TikTok will be owned by a new company called TikTok Global
and will be headquartered in the United States, possibly in
Texas, Trump said. Oracle Corp will take a 12.5% stake
in TikTok Global and store all its U.S. user data on its cloud
to comply with U.S. national security requirements, the
companies said. Retail giant Walmart said it would take
a 7.5% stake in TikTok Global. The implied valuation for TikTok
Global as a result of these investments could not be learned.
While Oracle and Walmart said that TikTok Global will be
majority-owned by U.S. investors, this is the case only if one
takes into account ByteDance's investor base, according to a
source familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to
discuss the deal's structure. This is because ByteDance will own
80% of TikTok Global, the source said.
Given that U.S. investors currently own about 40% of
ByteDance, the White House will count that towards how much of
TikTok Global is owned by U.S. parties, the source added. As a
result, Oracle, Walmart, and ByteDance's U.S. investors will
own, directly or indirectly, about 53% of TikTok Global, a
second source said.
Beijing-based ByteDance did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. Walmart and Oracle also did not offer more
information on TikTok Global's ownership structure.
It was not immediately clear what spurred the White House to
compromise on its push for an outright sale of TikTok. However,
the deal comes with pledges that cater to Trump's 'America
First' policy agenda. It also averts alienating TikTok's young
users ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. election.
ByteDance agreed to create 25,000 new U.S. jobs at TikTok,
up from a little over 1,000 now. Trump, who had previously
called on companies such as Oracle and Walmart to pay the United
States a "fee" to participate in the TikTok deal, said there
would also be a $5 billion U.S. education fund as part of the
deal.
"I said, you know, do me a favor, could you put up $5
billion into a fund for education so we can educate people as to
the real history of our country, not the fake history," Trump
told a rally of supporters in Fayetteville, North Carolina on
Saturday.
Oracle and Walmart described the agreement differently. They
said that together with ByteDance top investors General
Atlantic, Sequoia and Coatue they would create an educational
initiative to deliver an artificial-intelligence driven online
video curriculum for children, from basic reading and math to
science, history and computer engineering.
The companies did not say how much they would spend on the
education initiative. However, they said TikTok Global would pay
more than $5 billion in new taxes to the U.S. Treasury.
While ByteDance will get to keep TikTok's source code under
the deal, Oracle will get to inspect it. Oracle CEO Safra Catz
said her company was "100% confident in our ability to deliver a
highly secure environment to TikTok and ensure data privacy to
TikTok's American users, and users throughout the world."
Catz served on Trump's transition team in 2016, while
Oracle's co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison is one of the few
top technology executives to openly support the U.S. president.
ByteDance also had to give up some of its control of TikTok.
Reuters reported on Thursday that TikTok Global would have a
majority of American directors, a U.S. chief executive and a
security expert on the board. Walmart said on Saturday its CEO
Doug McMillon would serve as one of the five board members of
TikTok Global.
It is possible that ByteDance's ownership of TikTok will be
reduced further next year. Reuters was first to report on
Thursday that ByteDance is planning an initial public offering
(IPO) of TikTok Global. The filing of the IPO would be on a U.S.
stock exchange and could come in about a year.
CFIUS APPROVAL
The Commerce Department said on Saturday it would delay by
one week an order that had been set to take effect late Sunday
that would have forced Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple
Inc to stop offering TikTok for download, so the TikTok
deal can be completed. The Committee on Foreign Investment in
the United States (CFIUS), the U.S. government panel overseeing
the deal talks, has to approve the transaction.
Oracle beat out Microsoft Corp, which said last
week that its offer to acquire TikTok's U.S. business was
rebuffed by ByteDance.
The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to purge
what it deems "untrusted" Chinese apps from U.S. digital
networks. An order to require app stores to stop downloads of
Tencent Holding Ltd's WeChat is still set to take
effect Sunday night.
TikTok interim chief executive Vanessa Pappa said in a video
posted on Saturday that "Tiktok is here to stay."
China also has to approve the deal. "We'll see whether or
not it all happens," Trump said.
The first Chinese reaction to the deal came from Global
Times, which is published by the People's Daily, the official
newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. Global Times editor
Hu Xijin said "this scheme is still unfair, but it avoids the
worst result that TikTok is shut down or sold to a U.S. company
completely."
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, David Shepardson and Echo Wang
Editing by Chris Reese, Daniel Wallis and Jacqueline Wong)