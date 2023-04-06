Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:31 2023-04-06 am EDT
385.40 HKD   +0.10%
07:40aChina's Ping An Insurance files for dual counter trading on Hong Kong exchange
RE
04/05Huayi Tencent Entertainment Unit Terminates Lease of Eternity Investment Unit
MT
03/31Analysis-Alibaba overhaul leaves fate of prized cloud unit up in the air
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

China's Ping An Insurance files for dual counter trading on Hong Kong exchange

04/06/2023 | 07:40am EDT
The logo of Ping An Insurance is seen at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention Center in Beijing

(Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the country's largest insurer by market value, said on Thursday it has applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for a dual currency counter.

The addition of a Renminbi counter will enable investors to trade the company's shares in the yuan, in addition to the Hong Kong dollar.

The move follows similar dual-counter applications made by a number of major companies including insurer AIA Group and Tencent, among others. 

Late last year, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it would introduce a new dual counter trading model from the first half of 2023 where investors would be able to interchange securities listed in both Hong Kong dollars and renminbi counters.

The measures are the latest in a series of undertakings to aid a growing number of U.S.-listed Chinese firms conducting primary or secondary listings in Hong Kong to mitigate the impact of possible delistings in the United States.

"The dual counter model will offer a new choice of trading currency and the opportunity to potentially tap into more liquidity for the shareholders of the Company and potential investors," Ping An Insurance said in an exchange filing.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED 0.24% 83.7 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.48% 4.600732 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (AUD/HKD) -0.39% 5.251 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.03% 8.567623 Delayed Quote.3.09%
BRITISH POUND / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (GBP/HKD) 0.11% 9.792 Delayed Quote.3.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.10% 5.1038 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (CAD/HKD) -0.11% 5.82787 Delayed Quote.1.29%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.00% 7.4983 Delayed Quote.2.09%
EURO / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (EUR/HKD) 0.11% 8.56714 Delayed Quote.2.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.03% 0.083971 Delayed Quote.0.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (INR/HKD) 0.05% 0.095862 Delayed Quote.1.28%
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. -0.24% 45.57 End-of-day quote.-3.04%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 0.59% 51 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.10% 385.4 Delayed Quote.15.27%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.87659 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.10% 6.871 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
US DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (USD/HKD) 0.00% 7.84975 Delayed Quote.0.51%
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 80 638 M 80 638 M
Net income 2022 111 B 16 081 M 16 081 M
Net cash 2022 99 277 M 14 432 M 14 432 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 3 171 B 461 B 461 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 108 436
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 337,39 CNY
Average target price 391,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.27%461 027
NETFLIX, INC.16.10%152 464
PROSUS N.V.8.39%96 966
AIRBNB, INC.38.55%72 817
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.84%62 672
NASPERS LIMITED14.07%36 372
