China's Shenzhen urges lenders to reduce reliance on property loans

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Authorities in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Friday urged local lenders and financial institutions to reduce their reliance on the property loan business.

They also urged local lenders to strictly implement property regulation policies, according to a notice published on the website of Shenzhen's local financial regulator.

The financial regulators in the home city of Tencent Holdings Ltd suggested restricting the number of financial institutions internet companies could hold stakes in, to reduce risks.

Tencent has invested in at least seven financial institutions, including online bank Webank, a payment company and two insurance firms. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra and William Mallard)