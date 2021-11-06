China's Shenzhen urges lenders to reduce reliance on property loans

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Authorities in the southern
Chinese city of Shenzhen on Friday urged local lenders and
financial institutions to reduce their reliance on the property
loan business.
They also urged local lenders to strictly implement property
regulation policies, according to a notice published on the
website of Shenzhen's local financial regulator.
The financial regulators in the home city of Tencent
Holdings Ltd suggested restricting the number of
financial institutions internet companies could hold stakes in,
to reduce risks.
Tencent has invested in at least seven financial
institutions, including online bank Webank, a payment company
and two insurance firms.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra and
William Mallard)