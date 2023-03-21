Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:34 2023-03-21 am EDT
343.60 HKD   +2.63%
05:14aChina's Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
03/20China to import 27 new video games, including Tencent, NetEase titles
RE
03/16Didi to expand services in China after regulators end probe
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

China's Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates

03/21/2023 | 05:14am EDT
Illustration picture of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Reuters) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, helped by continued growth in paying users and a recovery in advertising.

The platform, China's answer to Spotify, has seen torrid paid user growth as it invested heavily into music licensing deals and offering live shows and concerts on the platform.

Tencent likely saw a recovery in advertising sales on its platform too, after a slowdown earlier last year due to economic effects of China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

Total revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, stood at 7.43 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 7.34 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Net profit attributable to equity holders rose 114.7% to 1.15 billion yuan from a year ago.

($1 = 6.8745 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Josh Ye in Hong Kong; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -0.54% 126.41 Delayed Quote.60.11%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.63% 343.6 Delayed Quote.0.24%
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 0.13% 7.86 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.8716 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 80 659 M 80 659 M
Net income 2022 111 B 16 086 M 16 086 M
Net cash 2022 99 277 M 14 436 M 14 436 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 2 761 B 401 B 401 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 108 836
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 293,59 CNY
Average target price 374,49 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.24%401 500
NETFLIX, INC.3.48%135 163
PROSUS N.V.1.85%88 872
AIRBNB, INC.38.48%74 591
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.11%63 875
NASPERS LIMITED9.90%33 204