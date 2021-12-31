Log in
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/31
456.8 HKD   +3.02%
10:55aChina's Tencent builds stake in UK digital bank Monzo
RE
08:33aTENCENT TAKES STAKE IN UK DIGITAL BANK MONZO (SKY) : Bloomberg
MT
12/30Hong kong shares of tencent set to open up 4.2%
RE
China's Tencent builds stake in UK digital bank Monzo

12/31/2021 | 10:55am EST
A smartphone displays a Monzo logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken a small stake in Britain's Monzo as part of a fundraising, the digital bank said on Friday, just weeks after it fetched a valuation of $4.5 billion.

Monzo did not disclose details of Tencent's stake, but Sky News earlier on Friday reported that the Chinese firm was investing a minority of a $100 million capital injection, citing a source close to the process.

Tencent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Founded in 2015, Monzo is a high-profile neobank with more than 5 million customers but has struggled to turn a profit, with annual losses widening last year as it disclosed it was facing a potential civil and criminal money laundering probe.

Earlier this month, Monzo received funding from investors such as Abu Dhabi Growth Fund and Coatue.

Tencent holds stakes in major U.S. tech companies, including electric-car maker Tesla Inc and photo-messaging app maker Snap Inc.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SNAP INC. -0.56% 47.735 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.02% 456.8 End-of-day quote.-19.01%
TESLA, INC. -0.06% 1069.165 Delayed Quote.51.68%
Financials
Sales 2021 568 B 89 456 M 89 456 M
Net income 2021 160 B 25 214 M 25 214 M
Net cash 2021 138 B 21 769 M 21 769 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 4 356 B 559 B 686 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,43x
EV / Sales 2022 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,4%
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 456,80 CNY
Average target price 505,35 CNY
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.01%542 170
NETFLIX, INC.13.20%271 127
PROSUS N.V.-18.32%209 360
AIRBNB, INC.14.97%105 688
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.35%82 765
NASPERS LIMITED-19.29%59 843