  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Tencent Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
China's cyber watchdog spells out development strategies for tech giants

02/10/2022 | 08:35am GMT
FILE PHOTO: A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace watchdog said a symposium it held with Chinese tech giants last month had given the industry a "clearer understanding" and more confidence in how to pursue development and opportunities as they adjust to a new regulatory landscape.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said its official publication had carried out interviews with companies such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group and TikTok owner ByteDance after the Jan. 28 meeting, which was held with 27 firms to discuss "healthy and sustainable" development.

"Everyone agreed this symposium enabled internet firms to have a clearer understanding of the development situation, strengthen their confidence towards development and firmly grasp development opportunities," the CAC said on its official WeChat account.

The comments from the CAC come after what has been a bruising year for the once-freewheeling tech giants, which have been heavily targeted by regulators as part of a campaign to exert more control over swathes of the economy after years of runaway growth.

Investors have been watching closely for clues on whether the worst is over, given how the crackdown has roiled global markets and technology stocks over the past year.

The CAC quoted Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma as saying that he had organized a "study of the symposium" for the social media and gaming giant while Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd chairman Zhou Hongyi said it had established "clear coordinates."

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang told the CAC it would improve its strategy to better serve its platform users.

ByteDance China chairman Zhang Lidong was quoted as saying it would "proactively" adjust its business focus and goals to continue efforts to develop technologies including virtual reality, and actively crack global markets and compete with mutinationals.

Tencent, Alibaba and ByteDance declined to comment. Qihoo 360 did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Yingzhi Yang; Editing by Brenda Goh and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 3.77% 126.5 Delayed Quote.6.49%
BHANG INC. 7.14% 0.075 Delayed Quote.-16.67%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.33% 484.4 Delayed Quote.5.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 567 B 89 060 M 65 717 M
Net income 2021 159 B 25 037 M 18 475 M
Net cash 2021 138 B 21 630 M 15 961 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 3 758 B 591 B 436 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,39x
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 394,25 CNY
Average target price 496,30 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED5.69%590 672
PROSUS N.V.0.03%214 385
NETFLIX, INC.-31.46%183 308
AIRBNB, INC.1.83%106 158
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.15%77 973
NASPERS LIMITED1.13%63 309