China's cyber watchdog wants 'affectionate' ties with domestic internet firms

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace watchdog
wants to build an "affectionate" relationship between internet
enterprises and the government, a senior official said on
Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge
after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown.
Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration
of China (CAC), told a news conference the agency was supportive
of the sector's healthy development and while implementing
rules, wanted to create a "healthy, get-to-the-top, can-do
entrepreneurial atmosphere".
The CAC was among Chinese regulators which in late 2020
launched an unprecedented crackdown on the country's technology
giants. The campaign upended long-held industry practices, set
new rules on how the companies should do business, and also
roiled markets, shaving billions of dollars in market value off
the firms.
While regulators, facing a slowing economy, have not
announced new rules this year at the pace they did last year,
companies have remained cautious, with many including the likes
of giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings
cutting back on new investments and laying off thousands of
workers.
Among some of the biggest issues that have worried investors
include new rules that came into effect in February for Chinese
firms with data on more than 1 million users to undergo a
security review before listing their shares overseas.
Sun Weimin, head of the regulator's cybersecurity
coordination bureau, said that the agency remained supportive of
domestic firms seeking overseas listings, and that the review
was to ensure that there was no data involved that could be
abused by foreign governments.
There is also no final word on the saga of Chinese
ride-hailing giant Didi Global, which was the subject of a
CAC-led probe that forced the ride-hailing leader to delist from
New York within a year of its debut and made foreign investors
wary about China's tech sector.
While Didi was fined $1.2 billion last month for violating
data security rules, it is not clear whether or when its apps
will be allowed to return to app stores, or whether or when it
can resume new user registrations.
Sun said that the CAC was supervising Didi's rectification
work, and that the regulator would continue to work to remove
hidden security risks and punish any behaviour that endangered
national security or data security.
(Reporting by Martin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista; Writing by
Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Raju Gopalakrishnan)