    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-08-18 pm EDT
318.60 HKD   +1.92%
12:21aChina's cyber watchdog wants 'affectionate' ties with domestic internet firms
RE
08/18Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Forms Traffic Management Alliance With Tencent Cloud
MT
08/18Hong Kong Hang Seng Down 0.8% on Earnings, China Growth Outlook
MT
China's cyber watchdog wants 'affectionate' ties with domestic internet firms

08/19/2022 | 12:21am EDT
BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace watchdog wants to build an "affectionate" relationship between internet enterprises and the government, a senior official said on Friday, the latest verbal assurance to an industry still on edge after a long and bruising regulatory crackdown.

Niu Yibing, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), told a news conference the agency was supportive of the sector's healthy development and while implementing rules, wanted to create a "healthy, get-to-the-top, can-do entrepreneurial atmosphere".

The CAC was among Chinese regulators which in late 2020 launched an unprecedented crackdown on the country's technology giants. The campaign upended long-held industry practices, set new rules on how the companies should do business, and also roiled markets, shaving billions of dollars in market value off the firms.

While regulators, facing a slowing economy, have not announced new rules this year at the pace they did last year, companies have remained cautious, with many including the likes of giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings cutting back on new investments and laying off thousands of workers.

Among some of the biggest issues that have worried investors include new rules that came into effect in February for Chinese firms with data on more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

Sun Weimin, head of the regulator's cybersecurity coordination bureau, said that the agency remained supportive of domestic firms seeking overseas listings, and that the review was to ensure that there was no data involved that could be abused by foreign governments.

There is also no final word on the saga of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global, which was the subject of a CAC-led probe that forced the ride-hailing leader to delist from New York within a year of its debut and made foreign investors wary about China's tech sector.

While Didi was fined $1.2 billion last month for violating data security rules, it is not clear whether or when its apps will be allowed to return to app stores, or whether or when it can resume new user registrations.

Sun said that the CAC was supervising Didi's rectification work, and that the regulator would continue to work to remove hidden security risks and punish any behaviour that endangered national security or data security. (Reporting by Martin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.08% 90.74 Delayed Quote.-23.61%
DIDI GLOBAL INC. 5.00% 2.94 Delayed Quote.-40.96%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.92% 318.6 Delayed Quote.-33.63%
Financials
Sales 2022 571 B 84 165 M 84 165 M
Net income 2022 104 B 15 349 M 15 349 M
Net cash 2022 79 984 M 11 786 M 11 786 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 2 580 B 380 B 380 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 110 715
Free-Float 62,5%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Hai Feng Lin President
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.63%368 770
NETFLIX, INC.-59.30%107 241
PROSUS N.V.-13.37%91 252
AIRBNB, INC.-27.16%77 936
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.09%60 823
NASPERS LIMITED2.00%33 006