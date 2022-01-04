China's market regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report deals

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's top market regulator
said on Wednesday it has fined units of Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and Bilibili Inc
for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.
According to public filings, China's State Administration
for Market Regulation (SAMR) placed penalties of 500,000 yuan
($78,692) on the companies per deal, the maximum under China's
2008 anti-monopoly law.
Alibaba, Bilibili, and Tencent did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
The penalties come amid an ongoing regulatory crackdown on a
range of industries in China, with the tech sector as a main
target.
SAMR in particular has targeted unreported deals involving
tech giants. Last November it listed 43 investments that
companies failed to report and levied a 500,000 yuan fine for
each one. [L1N2SB01Y[.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kim Coghill)