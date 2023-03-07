Advanced search
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:46:25 2023-03-08 am EST
346.20 HKD   -3.03%
03/07China stocks drop on hawkish Fed stance, tech hit hard
RE
03/07Tencent-backed Airwallex secures e-payment license in China
RE
03/06European Midday Briefing: Investors Digest -2-
DJ
China stocks drop on hawkish Fed stance, tech hit hard

03/07/2023 | 11:39pm EST
HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slumped, while China shares also slipped on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.66%, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.48%.

** The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.53%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index tumbled 2.9%.

** Wider Asian equities fell sharply as Powell's hawkish comments on Tuesday raised the possibility of the Fed returning to large rate hikes to tackle sticky inflation.

** "With central banks determined to defend their credibility, rates are likely to rise higher and stay at restrictive levels for longer than markets currently expect, particularly in the U.S. and the UK," said Matthew Quaife, head of Multi-Asset Investment Management, Asia at Fidelity International.

** "We believe that this cumulative tightening will lead to slower growth and, ultimately, to cyclical recessions in the U.S., Europe and the UK later this year or next year."

** Intensifying China-U.S. tensions also weighed on market sentiment.

** The White House backed legislation, introduced on Tuesday by a dozen senators, to give the administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants dived 3.8%, with Alibaba and Tencent down 3.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

** Meanwhile, China said on Tuesday it will set up a new financial regulatory body to consolidate oversight, which analysts said was aimed at closing loopholes with multiple agencies monitoring different aspects of trillions of dollars worth of its financial services industry.

** The energy and banking sectors weighed on the China A-shares index, losing 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

** In Hong Kong, Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd tumbled as much as 6.9% as the company reported a 74% decline in net profit for 2022. The Hang Seng materials index fell 2.9%. (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
