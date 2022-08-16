Log in
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-16 am EDT
303.00 HKD   +0.87%
04:55aChina stocks end a tad lower, hit by COVID concerns and dim economic outlook
RE
04:51aMeituan slide weighs on stocks, CEE leads FX lower
RE
02:24aExclusive-Tencent plans to divest $24 billion Meituan stake -sources
MS
China stocks end a tad lower, hit by COVID concerns and dim economic outlook

08/16/2022 | 04:55am EDT
SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China blue-chip index edged lower on Tuesday on worries about COVID-19 flare-ups and slowing economic growth although property stocks jumped on news of policy support.

Meituan plunged 9% after sources told Reuters that Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to sell all or the bulk of its $24 billion stake in the food delivery giant. The news dragged down Hong Kong's main stock benchmark.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1%, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3%.

** China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday as data showed Chinese economic activity and credit expansion slowed sharply in July.

** Analysts now expect banks to cut the Loan Prime Rate next week.

** Other Asian equity markets struggled for direction, hampered by worries over global growth following weak China data.

** Most industry sectors slipped, with healthcare and non-ferrous metal down more than 1%.

** Real estate developers listed in the mainland rose 1.6%, while mainland developers traded in Hong Kong jumped nearly 6%.

** Chinese regulators have instructed state-owned China Bond Insurance Co Ltd to provide guarantees for onshore bond issuance by a few private property developers including Longfor Group and CIFI Holdings, sources said.

** Longfor, CIFI and top developer Country Garden soared between 9% and 13% in Hong Kong.

** China's COVID-19 situation has been worsening over the past week, with the daily local caseload surging to more than 2,000, Nomura said in a note.

** As of Monday, 22 cities in China were implementing full or partial lockdowns or some kind of district-based control measures, affecting 5.6% of population and 8.8% of GDP, according to a Nomura survey.

** Meituan slumped more than 9% in Hong Kong, its biggest daily drop in 5 months.

** Tencent plans to sell Meituan shares to placate domestic regulators and monetise an eight-year-old investment, four sources said.

** Tencent edged up 0.9%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index declined 2%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD. 12.90% 2.1 Delayed Quote.-58.75%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 9.05% 2.53 Delayed Quote.-66.47%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.42% 24.9 Delayed Quote.-39.65%
MEITUAN INC. -9.07% 164.5 Delayed Quote.-19.74%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.31% 965 Delayed Quote.0.94%
NOMURA CORPORATION 1.22% 992 Delayed Quote.11.87%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.87% 303 Delayed Quote.-34.24%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 0.48% 205.88 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 579 B 85 472 M 85 472 M
Net income 2022 115 B 16 984 M 16 984 M
Net cash 2022 84 382 M 12 459 M 12 459 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 2 476 B 366 B 366 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 116 213
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 259,58 CNY
Average target price 390,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Hai Feng Lin President
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.24%365 610
NETFLIX, INC.-58.65%110 781
PROSUS N.V.-13.82%89 808
AIRBNB, INC.-24.30%80 602
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.51%64 328
NASPERS LIMITED0.22%32 051