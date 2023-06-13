China stocks end up on central bank's rate cut, stimulus hopes

SHANGHAI, June 13 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on
Tuesday after the central bank lowered a short-term policy
lending rate in an effort to restore market confidence, although
economic worries and geopolitical risks limited gains.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index added 0.5% at
close, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2%.
** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose
0.6% and the China Enterprises Index climbed 0.5%.
** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its seven-day
reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.90% from 2% on
Tuesday, to restore market confidence and prop up a stalling
post-pandemic recovery. It is the first time the PBOC cut its
short-term lending rates in 10 months.
** Recent economic data on subdued demand and weaker
investor sentiment raised expectations that authorities will
ease monetary policy to sustain growth.
** "The rate cut will help ease economic pressure and aid
demand recovery, but it is not enough," said Rocky Fan,
economist at Guolian Securities. He said China needs more fiscal
stimulus and may loosen property curbs.
** "A sharp acceleration in credit growth is still unlikely
and the recovery will continue to mostly depend on the service
sector," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at
Capital Economics.
** Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources,
that China was considering at least a dozen stimulus measures,
including cuts to interest rates to support areas such as real
estate and domestic demand.
** Offsetting some of the optimism, the U.S. imposed
sanctions on more than a dozen people and entities in China,
Hong Kong and Iran, including Iran's defense attache in Beijing,
over accusations they helped procure parts and technology for
key actors in Iran's ballistic missile development.
** Shares of artificial intelligence companies
jumped 3.6%, while energy stocks dropped 1.1%.
** In Hong Kong, tech giants advanced 2.4%, with
Alibaba and Tencent up 2% and 1.9%,
respectively.
