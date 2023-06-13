Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Tencent Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:12 2023-06-13 am EDT
344.80 HKD   +1.89%
04:26aChina stocks end up on central bank's rate cut, stimulus hopes
RE
12:41aChina stocks regain some lost ground on cenbank's rate cut
RE
06/11China’s Power Battery Output Surges 57% in May on Strong NEV Demand
MT
China stocks end up on central bank's rate cut, stimulus hopes

06/13/2023 | 04:26am EDT
SHANGHAI, June 13 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Tuesday after the central bank lowered a short-term policy lending rate in an effort to restore market confidence, although economic worries and geopolitical risks limited gains.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index added 0.5% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2%.

** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.6% and the China Enterprises Index climbed 0.5%.

** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.90% from 2% on Tuesday, to restore market confidence and prop up a stalling post-pandemic recovery. It is the first time the PBOC cut its short-term lending rates in 10 months.

** Recent economic data on subdued demand and weaker investor sentiment raised expectations that authorities will ease monetary policy to sustain growth.

** "The rate cut will help ease economic pressure and aid demand recovery, but it is not enough," said Rocky Fan, economist at Guolian Securities. He said China needs more fiscal stimulus and may loosen property curbs.

** "A sharp acceleration in credit growth is still unlikely and the recovery will continue to mostly depend on the service sector," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.

** Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that China was considering at least a dozen stimulus measures, including cuts to interest rates to support areas such as real estate and domestic demand.

** Offsetting some of the optimism, the U.S. imposed sanctions on more than a dozen people and entities in China, Hong Kong and Iran, including Iran's defense attache in Beijing, over accusations they helped procure parts and technology for key actors in Iran's ballistic missile development.

** Shares of artificial intelligence companies jumped 3.6%, while energy stocks dropped 1.1%.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants advanced 2.4%, with Alibaba and Tencent up 2% and 1.9%, respectively.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.42% 85.86 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 3.16 Delayed Quote.11.27%
GUOLIAN SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.00% 3.7 Delayed Quote.-11.06%
HONG KONG HANG SENG 0.60% 19521.42 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.50% 3534.96 Real-time Quote.-1.04%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.31% 3368.86 Real-time Quote.-3.01%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.89% 344.8 Delayed Quote.1.32%
TOPIX INDEX 1.16% 2264.79 Delayed Quote.18.35%
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 625 B 87 440 M 87 440 M
Net income 2023 143 B 19 990 M 19 990 M
Net cash 2023 115 B 16 074 M 16 074 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 0,54%
Capitalization 2 927 B 410 B 410 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
EV / Sales 2024 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 106 221
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 308,65 CNY
Average target price 404,05 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.32%409 648
NETFLIX, INC.42.44%186 716
PROSUS N.V.3.93%88 906
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.68.78%82 957
AIRBNB, INC.37.85%74 282
COSTAR GROUP, INC.3.70%32 740
