Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:29 2022-07-25 am EDT
323.60 HKD   -2.53%
01:11aChina stocks fall amid COVID-19 woes; property developers surge
RE
07/22Despite Didi's $1.2 billion fine, China tech's regulatory woes may not be over
RE
07/22IQM Finland Oy announced that it has received €128 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks fall amid COVID-19 woes; property developers surge

07/25/2022 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, July 25 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday as domestic COVID-19 flare-ups and global recession concerns weighed on equities, although real estate companies surged as a source told Reuters that Beijing is planning to provide financial support to the sector.

The CSI300 index fell 0.8% to 4,203.55 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7%, to 3,246.70.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.8% to 20,454.69. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.9% to 7,039.86.

** Mainland China reported 800 new coronavirus cases for Sunday.

** Other Asian stocks also lost ground, as worries about a global economic downturn sapped investors' risk appetite.

** "A-shares appeared relatively weak since July, following a strong rebound," said CICC in a note, adding that investors should focus on the potential upcoming July Politburo meeting.

** China will set up a real estate fund to help developers resolve a crippling debt crisis, aiming for a warchest of up to 300 billion yuan ($44.4 billion), according to a state bank official with direct knowledge of the matter.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index jumped 3.4%, and the CSI 300 Real Estate Index rose 1.9%.

** New energy shares lost 1.7%, automobiles tumbled 2.8%, and communications equipment declined 2.1%.

** The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) vowed to maintain market stability ahead of the politically significant 20th Party Congress later this year.

** China's transport ministry tightened existing rules governing how online ride-hailing firms should handle and share their data with regulators, signaling tighter regulatory scrutiny.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 2%, with index heavyweights Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan down between 2% and 3%.

** Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that China is planning to sort U.S.-listed Chinese companies into groups based on the sensitivity of the data they hold, bringing them into compliance with U.S. rules. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -4.30% 100.61 Delayed Quote.-15.30%
MEITUAN INC. -3.18% 185.7 Delayed Quote.-14.95%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.71% 3842.1 Real-time Quote.-13.83%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.33% 3679.59 Real-time Quote.-12.39%
SHANGHAI A INDEX -0.06% 3426.6 Real-time Quote.-10.16%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.49% 303.2268 Real-time Quote.6.08%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.53% 323.6 Delayed Quote.-27.32%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 0.52% 187.98 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.75736 Delayed Quote.6.26%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:11aChina stocks fall amid COVID-19 woes; property developers surge
RE
07/22Despite Didi's $1.2 billion fine, China tech's regulatory woes may not be over
RE
07/22IQM Finland Oy announced that it has received €128 million in funding from a group..
CI
07/21China’s Video Game Revenue Falls 1.8% in H1
MT
07/21Tencent to Shutter NFT Trading Platform
MT
07/21Chinese video game revenue declines for the first time amid crackdown
RE
07/21China Slaps $1.2 Billion Fine on Didi Global, Ending Year-Long Cybersecurity Review
MT
07/20China's Shenzhen vows to 'mobilise all resources' to curb COVID spread
RE
07/20China's Shenzhen vows to 'mobilise all resources' to curb COVID spread
RE
07/20China censors strive to filter or erase details of mortgage protests
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 580 B 85 902 M 85 902 M
Net income 2022 116 B 17 169 M 17 169 M
Net cash 2022 84 382 M 12 498 M 12 498 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 2 727 B 404 B 404 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 116 213
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 285,60 CNY
Average target price 393,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.32%403 966
PROSUS N.V.-6.72%98 494
NETFLIX, INC.-63.41%98 031
AIRBNB, INC.-37.55%66 173
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-44.43%45 753
NASPERS LIMITED5.58%33 047