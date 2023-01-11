Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:23:56 2023-01-12 am EST
360.80 HKD   -3.48%
01/11China stocks fall amid concerns ahead of holidays
RE
01/11Users of Tencent's WeChat Unable to Access Douyin; Tencent's Shares Down 4%
MT
01/11Asian Equities Nudge Lower After Strong Start in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks fall amid concerns ahead of holidays

01/11/2023 | 11:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped in thin trading volume on Thursday, ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, as investors worried about more COVID outbreaks and other uncertainties when markets are closed for the festival.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.1% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.3% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.5%.

** Other Asian stock markets mostly pushed higher ahead of U.S. consumer price data that investors hope will confirm inflation is in retreat.

** People in China worried about spreading COVID-19 to aged relatives as they planned returns to their home towns for the Lunar New Year holiday that the World Health Organization warns could inflame a raging outbreak.

** The week-long holiday that officially starts on Jan. 21 comes after China dropped its zero-COVID strategy last month in a policy U-turn that unleashed a wave of infections across the country.

** Chinese investors tend to be cautious ahead of the long holidays, and some had booked profits before the markets shut for the country's biggest festival.

** Real estate developers dropped 2.7% and tourism-related companies fell 1.1%, while new energy vehicles gained 1.8%.

** The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology pledged stable growth of the industrial economy in 2023, including key industries such as autos and consumer goods.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 1.9%, with Alibaba and Tencent down more than 3% each to drag the Hang Seng benchmark.

** Elsewhere, China's annual consumer inflation rate accelerated in December, driven by rising food prices even as domestic demand wavered amid restrained economic activity during the month.

** However, Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said inflation is not a constraint to further loosen monetary policy this year. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.12% 115.02 Delayed Quote.30.57%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES -0.40% 7280.01 Delayed Quote.8.33%
MSCI AC PACIFIC (STRD) 0.52% 154.807 Real-time Quote.4.22%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.01% 3676.02 Real-time Quote.3.77%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.04% 3589.55 Real-time Quote.3.97%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.32% 360.6 Delayed Quote.8.50%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
01/11China stocks fall amid concerns ahead of holidays
RE
01/11Users of Tencent's WeChat Unable to Access Douyin; Tencent's Shares Down 4%
MT
01/11Asian Equities Nudge Lower After Strong Start in Wednesday Trading
MT
01/11Stocks back off from six-month highs as U.S. CPI caution remains
RE
01/11IP Group portfolio company Oxbotica raises GBP115 million
AN
01/11Tencent's Revenue From Livestream Shopping Jumps Ninefold in 2022
MT
01/11Stocks back off from six-month highs as U.S. CPI caution remains
RE
01/11China Vocational Education Names Chief Development Officer
MT
01/11China stocks extend gains on rebound hopes, cheaper valuations
RE
01/10Oxbotica raises $140 million to deploy self-driving commercial vehicles
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 81 961 M 81 961 M
Net income 2022 111 B 16 463 M 16 463 M
Net cash 2022 87 115 M 12 868 M 12 868 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 3 047 B 450 B 450 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 108 836
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 323,95 CNY
Average target price 356,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.50%436 585
NETFLIX, INC.10.98%145 762
PROSUS N.V.17.32%104 862
AIRBNB, INC.10.46%56 062
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.38%55 923
NASPERS LIMITED17.78%32 895