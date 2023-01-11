China stocks fall amid concerns ahead of holidays

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped in
thin trading volume on Thursday, ahead of the Lunar New Year
holidays, as investors worried about more COVID outbreaks and
other uncertainties when markets are closed for the festival.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.1% by
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index was down 0.2%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.3% and the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.5%.
** Other Asian stock markets mostly pushed higher ahead of
U.S. consumer price data that investors hope will confirm
inflation is in retreat.
** People in China worried about spreading COVID-19 to aged
relatives as they planned returns to their home towns for the
Lunar New Year holiday that the World Health Organization warns
could inflame a raging outbreak.
** The week-long holiday that officially starts on Jan. 21
comes after China dropped its zero-COVID strategy last month in
a policy U-turn that unleashed a wave of infections across the
country.
** Chinese investors tend to be cautious ahead of the long
holidays, and some had booked profits before the markets shut
for the country's biggest festival.
** Real estate developers dropped 2.7% and
tourism-related companies fell 1.1%, while new
energy vehicles gained 1.8%.
** The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
pledged stable growth of the industrial economy in 2023,
including key industries such as autos and consumer goods.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 1.9%,
with Alibaba and Tencent down more than 3%
each to drag the Hang Seng benchmark.
** Elsewhere, China's annual consumer inflation rate
accelerated in December, driven by rising food prices even as
domestic demand wavered amid restrained economic activity during
the month.
** However, Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset
Management, said inflation is not a constraint to further loosen
monetary policy this year.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Savio D'Souza)