China stocks fall as markets await more stimulus; eye on Blinken visit

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
fell on Monday as a lack of concrete stimulus details from
China's State Council meeting disappointed investors, while
markets watch for any signs of progress in talks between two of
the world's biggest economies.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down
0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%. Hong
Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%.
** China's cabinet met on Friday to discuss measures to spur
growth in the economy, state media reported, pledging to roll
out policy steps in a timely manner amid signs that a post-COVID
recovery is fading.
** "Contrary to some market speculations ahead of the
meeting, no concrete policies were announced," Goldman Sachs
analysts said in a note.
** The stimulus proposal from the State Council meeting
remained at high levels and lacked details, so it would not be
surprising to see some profit taking in sectors like sportswear
or beer, UBS analysts said.
** Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met
with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday at the start of the
second and final day of a rare visit to Beijing, aimed at
ensuring that the many disagreements between the strategic
rivals do not spiral into conflict.
** Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later
on Monday in Beijing, a State Department official said.
** Shares of Chinese airlines rose after China and the
United States agreed to discuss increasing passenger flights
between the two countries as Blinken and Chinese foreign
minister Qin Gang held talks on Sunday.
** Meanwhile, tech stocks traded in Hong Kong were down
1.3%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent
Holdings down 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sonia Cheema and
Sohini Goswami)