    80700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(80700)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:14 2023-06-19 am EDT
357.20 HKD   -1.60%
China stocks fall as markets await more stimulus; eye on Blinken visit

06/19/2023 | 04:36am EDT
SHANGHAI, June 19 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday as a lack of concrete stimulus details from China's State Council meeting disappointed investors, while markets watch for any signs of progress in talks between two of the world's biggest economies.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%.

** China's cabinet met on Friday to discuss measures to spur growth in the economy, state media reported, pledging to roll out policy steps in a timely manner amid signs that a post-COVID recovery is fading.

** "Contrary to some market speculations ahead of the meeting, no concrete policies were announced," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

** The stimulus proposal from the State Council meeting remained at high levels and lacked details, so it would not be surprising to see some profit taking in sectors like sportswear or beer, UBS analysts said.

** Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday at the start of the second and final day of a rare visit to Beijing, aimed at ensuring that the many disagreements between the strategic rivals do not spiral into conflict.

** Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Monday in Beijing, a State Department official said.

** Shares of Chinese airlines rose after China and the United States agreed to discuss increasing passenger flights between the two countries as Blinken and Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang held talks on Sunday.

** Meanwhile, tech stocks traded in Hong Kong were down 1.3%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings down 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.11% 92.1 Delayed Quote.4.55%
HONG KONG HANG SENG -0.64% 19912.89 Delayed Quote.1.31%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.90% 3594.44 Real-time Quote.2.39%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -1.74% 3402.24 Real-time Quote.0.51%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.60% 357.2 Delayed Quote.8.68%
TOPIX INDEX -0.43% 2290.5 Delayed Quote.21.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 625 B 87 683 M 87 683 M
Net income 2023 143 B 20 046 M 20 046 M
Net cash 2023 115 B 16 119 M 16 119 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,8x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 3 135 B 440 B 440 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
EV / Sales 2024 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 106 221
Free-Float 63,1%
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.68%439 965
NETFLIX, INC.46.49%192 024
PROSUS N.V.7.31%94 243
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.75.98%88 077
AIRBNB, INC.50.50%81 101
NASPERS LIMITED14.20%34 625
