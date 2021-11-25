China stocks fall as property, automobiles weigh; Hong Kong gains

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday,
as property developers, automobiles and new energy shares
weighed. Hong Kong inched up, after Alibaba and Tencent
rebounded following continuous declines.
The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,901.49 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.1% to 3,589.18.
The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 24,714.83. The Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 8,792.77.
** Real estate developers and insurers
lost 1% and 0.3%, respectively.
** Chinese regulators will look into investment activities
of insurers which were beyond the allowed investment scope,
including those invested into commercial real estates projects,
and into unlisted property developers, a state-backed media
outlet reported on Thursday.
** The coal sub-index, the new energy sub-index
, and the automobiles sub-index dropped
more than 1.2%, 1.3% and 2.3%, respectively.
** Semiconductors rose 1.4% after China's
banking and insurance regulator said on Wednesday that lenders
should step up support to advanced manufacturers, self-reliant
industries and supply chains.
** The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its
trade blacklist on Wednesday for national security and foreign
policy concerns, inlcuding some Chinese semiconductor firms.
** Hong Kong shares edged up as tech giants Alibaba and
Tencent bounced back.
** Alibaba Group rebounded 2% after falling for
six straight sessions on its disappointing earnings, while
Tencent Holdings gained 1.9%.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index added 0.7%, even
though the uncertainty over the tech crackdown remained.
** China has required Tencent Holdings submit any
new apps or updates for inspection before they can be uploaded
after a number of its apps were found to have infringed users'
rights and interests, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)