China stocks fall as property, automobiles weigh; Hong Kong gains

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday, as property developers, automobiles and new energy shares weighed. Hong Kong inched up, after Alibaba and Tencent rebounded following continuous declines.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,901.49 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,589.18.

The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 24,714.83. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 8,792.77.

** Real estate developers and insurers lost 1% and 0.3%, respectively.

** Chinese regulators will look into investment activities of insurers which were beyond the allowed investment scope, including those invested into commercial real estates projects, and into unlisted property developers, a state-backed media outlet reported on Thursday.

** The coal sub-index, the new energy sub-index , and the automobiles sub-index dropped more than 1.2%, 1.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

** Semiconductors rose 1.4% after China's banking and insurance regulator said on Wednesday that lenders should step up support to advanced manufacturers, self-reliant industries and supply chains.

** The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday for national security and foreign policy concerns, inlcuding some Chinese semiconductor firms.

** Hong Kong shares edged up as tech giants Alibaba and Tencent bounced back.

** Alibaba Group rebounded 2% after falling for six straight sessions on its disappointing earnings, while Tencent Holdings gained 1.9%.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index added 0.7%, even though the uncertainty over the tech crackdown remained.

** China has required Tencent Holdings submit any new apps or updates for inspection before they can be uploaded after a number of its apps were found to have infringed users' rights and interests, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)