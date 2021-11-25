Log in
China stocks fall as property, automobiles weigh; Hong Kong gains

11/25/2021
SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday, as property developers, automobiles and new energy shares weighed. Hong Kong inched up, after Alibaba and Tencent rebounded following continuous declines.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,901.49 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,589.18.

The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 24,714.83. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 8,792.77.

** Real estate developers and insurers lost 1% and 0.3%, respectively.

** Chinese regulators will look into investment activities of insurers which were beyond the allowed investment scope, including those invested into commercial real estates projects, and into unlisted property developers, a state-backed media outlet reported on Thursday.

** The coal sub-index, the new energy sub-index , and the automobiles sub-index dropped more than 1.2%, 1.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

** Semiconductors rose 1.4% after China's banking and insurance regulator said on Wednesday that lenders should step up support to advanced manufacturers, self-reliant industries and supply chains.

** The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday for national security and foreign policy concerns, inlcuding some Chinese semiconductor firms.

** Hong Kong shares edged up as tech giants Alibaba and Tencent bounced back.

** Alibaba Group rebounded 2% after falling for six straight sessions on its disappointing earnings, while Tencent Holdings gained 1.9%.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index added 0.7%, even though the uncertainty over the tech crackdown remained.

** China has required Tencent Holdings submit any new apps or updates for inspection before they can be uploaded after a number of its apps were found to have infringed users' rights and interests, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 569 B 89 014 M 89 014 M
Net income 2021 159 B 24 837 M 24 837 M
Net cash 2021 138 B 21 622 M 21 622 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 3 686 B 577 B 577 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,24x
EV / Sales 2022 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 387,06 CNY
Average target price 511,11 CNY
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.28%588 025
NETFLIX, INC.20.96%289 717
PROSUS N.V.-15.69%265 113
AIRBNB, INC.21.44%111 631
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.31%82 804
NASPERS LIMITED-16.31%64 597