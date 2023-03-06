China stocks fall on modest growth target; HK shares rise slightly

SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) -
China stocks fell on Monday after Beijing set a modest
economic growth target of 5% for 2023, undercutting expectations
of big stimulus, while Hong Kong shares rose slightly.
China's blue-chip CSI 300 closed down 0.5%,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.2%, and the
China Enterprises Index was little changed.
China set a modest target for economic growth this year
of around 5% on Sunday, as it kicked off the annual session of
its National People's Congress (NPC), which is poised to
implement the biggest government shake-up in a decade.
"As market expectations on the GDP growth target were rising
in the run-up to the NPC session, so markets may be slightly
disappointed," Nomura economists said in a note, adding they
"see no sign of a massive stimulus programme."
Tao Wang, head of China economic research at UBS
Investment Bank, said there was "no surprise" from the NPC.
"While the government emphasized the importance of
reviving consumption, no nationwide consumption stimulus or
income subsidy was announced," Wang wrote.
Investors may find more clues on the economic
leadership's focus in 2023 from the announcement of the new
government leadership team and a press conference next week,
Goldman Sachs said in a note.
Sector performances were mixed, with Chinese property
developers falling after China warned in Sunday's
NPC report that risks remain in the property market.
The CSI Defence index gained 1.2% after
China said it will
boost
defence spending by 7.2% this year.
The CSI Telecom index rose 1.2%, while the
Coal index and Energy index dropped 2.4%
and 1.3%, respectively.
A similar trend was also seen in the Hong Kong market,
with the Hang Seng Telecom index up 3.0%, while shares
of mainland properties down 0.7%.
Tech giants in Hong Kong declined 0.8%, with
Tencent down 1.3% and Alibaba losing 0.9%.
