  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:16 2023-03-06 am EST
363.00 HKD   -1.25%
03:48aChina stocks fall on modest growth target; HK shares rise slightly
RE
03/05China stocks fall on modest growth target; HK roughly flat
RE
03/04China stresses need for tech reliance, firms should lead innovation
RE
China stocks fall on modest growth target; HK shares rise slightly

03/06/2023 | 03:48am EST
SHANGHAI, March 6 (Reuters) -

China stocks fell on Monday after Beijing set a modest economic growth target of 5% for 2023, undercutting expectations of big stimulus, while Hong Kong shares rose slightly.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 closed down 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.2%, and the China Enterprises Index was little changed.

China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5% on Sunday, as it kicked off the annual session of its National People's Congress (NPC), which is poised to implement the biggest government shake-up in a decade.

"As market expectations on the GDP growth target were rising in the run-up to the NPC session, so markets may be slightly disappointed," Nomura economists said in a note, adding they "see no sign of a massive stimulus programme."

Tao Wang, head of China economic research at UBS Investment Bank, said there was "no surprise" from the NPC.

"While the government emphasized the importance of reviving consumption, no nationwide consumption stimulus or income subsidy was announced," Wang wrote.

Investors may find more clues on the economic leadership's focus in 2023 from the announcement of the new government leadership team and a press conference next week, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Sector performances were mixed, with Chinese property developers falling after China warned in Sunday's NPC report that risks remain in the property market.

The CSI Defence index gained 1.2% after China said it will

boost

defence spending by 7.2% this year.

The CSI Telecom index rose 1.2%, while the Coal index and Energy index dropped 2.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

A similar trend was also seen in the Hong Kong market, with the Hang Seng Telecom index up 3.0%, while shares of mainland properties down 0.7%.

Tech giants in Hong Kong declined 0.8%, with Tencent down 1.3% and Alibaba losing 0.9%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.06% 89.7 Delayed Quote.1.83%
HECKLER & KOCH AG -3.67% 105 Real-time Quote.-14.63%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 1.12% 899 Delayed Quote.-7.49%
NOMURA CORPORATION 1.37% 1039 Delayed Quote.0.69%
NPC CO., LTD. -0.65% 7690 End-of-day quote.32.13%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 0.16% 12.52 Delayed Quote.2.63%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.53% 3747.74 Real-time Quote.6.35%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.95% 3574.18 Real-time Quote.4.75%
SHENZHEN MEGMEET ELECTRICAL CO., LTD -1.60% 28.88 End-of-day quote.11.25%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.25% 363 Delayed Quote.10.06%
WINNING HEALTH TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. 0.20% 10.15 End-of-day quote.-1.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 80 316 M 80 316 M
Net income 2022 111 B 16 120 M 16 120 M
Net cash 2022 99 277 M 14 375 M 14 375 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 3 042 B 440 B 440 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 108 836
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 323,41 CNY
Average target price 374,36 CNY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.06%440 411
NETFLIX, INC.6.88%140 364
PROSUS N.V.8.92%95 984
AIRBNB, INC.47.05%79 377
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.39.79%69 482
NASPERS LIMITED15.40%36 754