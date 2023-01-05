Advanced search
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:03 2023-01-06 am EST
356.60 HKD   +2.53%
01/05China stocks shine in first week of 2023 on economic recovery hopes
RE
01/05Share Buybacks by Hong Kong-Listed firms Nearly Triple to All-Time High in 2022
MT
01/04Tech, property shares lift Hong Kong stocks as recovery hopes brighten
RE
China stocks shine in first week of 2023 on economic recovery hopes

01/05/2023 | 11:54pm EST
SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China stocks were set to log a five-day winning streak on Friday as investors hope the economy will soon emerge from COVID woes and see a robust recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 0.7% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

** For the week, the CSI 300 Index has gained 3.2% so far, while the Hang Seng benchmark has added 7% to reach a six-month high.

** Other Asian equities also gained, while the dollar hovered near a one-month high as investors braced for crucial U.S. jobs data later in the day that should provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening policy.

** "A-share sentiment recovered steadily post new year," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

** "We expect nationwide infections to peak in January ... an earlier peak in infection cases implies earlier normalization in economic activity. We thus expect the economy to start a strong recovery in 2Q23," J.P.Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

** China expects the total number of passenger trips made by travellers by road, rail, water and flight during the upcoming Lunar New Year to reach 2.1 billion this year, double from last year's 1.05 billion during the same period.

** New energy shares added 4.3% to lead the gains, while tourism, healthcare lost 2.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong added 0.6%, with Alibaba and Tencent up more than 2% each.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose 2.3% after China established a dynamic adjustment mechanism on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers, in a bid to further support the property sector.

** Morgan Stanley said Chinese equities will likely lead global stock market performance in 2023, and advised investors to be overweight on China within global equity portfolios with a skew towards the offshore space. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.64% 104.58 Delayed Quote.18.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.19185 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.73694 Delayed Quote.0.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.052 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES 0.62% 7211.5 Delayed Quote.5.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012107 Delayed Quote.0.04%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.84% 85.92 Delayed Quote.1.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.31% 0.6242 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.41% 3647.54 Real-time Quote.0.62%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.14% 3539.24 Real-time Quote.0.27%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.59% 356.6 Delayed Quote.8.08%
Property Prices in Hangzhou, Shenzhen Drop Amid Alibaba, Tencent Lay-offs
Financials
Sales 2022 556 B 80 877 M 80 877 M
Net income 2022 110 B 15 959 M 15 959 M
Net cash 2022 97 199 M 14 128 M 14 128 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 2 883 B 419 B 419 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 108 836
Free-Float 63,2%
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 306,41 CNY
Average target price 355,96 CNY
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.08%434 368
NETFLIX, INC.4.93%137 694
PROSUS N.V.10.63%101 331
AIRBNB, INC.2.58%56 175
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.77%51 675
NASPERS LIMITED7.52%31 922