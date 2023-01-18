Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:04:20 2023-01-18 am EST
379.40 HKD   +1.50%
12:03aChina stocks slip ahead of Lunar New Year holidays
RE
01/17Tencent, NetEase shares rise as China gaming crackdown eases
RE
01/17Shares of Tencent, NetEase rise as China gaming crackdown ends
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks slip ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

01/18/2023 | 12:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped in thin trading volume on Wednesday as many urban workers left ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays and with some investors booking profits on concerns of any uncertainty when markets are closed for the festival.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.2% by the end of the morning session and the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both edged down 0.1%.

** Other Asian shares were mixed after the Bank of Japan unanimously decided to keep its yield curve controls in place.

** Millions of urban workers were on the move across China on Wednesday ahead of the expected Friday peak of its Lunar New Year mass migration, as China's leaders looked to get its COVID-battered economy moving.

** The week-long holiday officially starts on Jan. 21.

** While many analysts say a return to economic normality will be gradual as the impact of COVID weakens, some see the Lunar New Year as a welcome early consumption boost.

** But with so many people on the move, health experts fear a deepening of the COVID outbreak, leaving the elderly in rural villages particularly vulnerable.

** Chinese investors tend to be cautious ahead of the long holidays, and some had booked profits before the markets shut.

** In a bright spot, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He told the World Economic Forum that China will support the growth of the private economy in 2023 and that it was impossible for the country to return to a planned economy.

** Shares of Tencent Holdings, the world's largest gaming company, and those of smaller rival NetEase Inc rose, after China's video games regulator granted the first gaming licences in 2023, further easing an industry crackdown. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 2.30% 141.574 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES 0.04% 7316.44 Delayed Quote.9.63%
NETEASE, INC. 0.79% 89.06 Delayed Quote.21.66%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.02% 3784.72 Real-time Quote.5.31%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.26% 3695.83 Real-time Quote.7.97%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.50% 379.4 Delayed Quote.10.84%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:03aChina stocks slip ahead of Lunar New Year holidays
RE
01/17Tencent, NetEase shares rise as China gaming crackdown eases
RE
01/17Shares of Tencent, NetEase rise as China gaming crackdown ends
RE
01/17China approves 88 games in January, including titles by Tencent and NetEase
RE
01/17China approves 88 games in January, including titles by Tencent and NetEase
RE
01/17Stocks, FX slip as weak China growth dents sentiment
RE
01/16Microsoft may face EU warning over Activision deal
RE
01/16Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal - sources
RE
01/16Jefferies Adjusts Tencent's Price Target to HK$450 From HK$421, Keeps at Buy
MT
01/16China lifts 18-month ban on new Didi users as tech crackdown wanes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 81 935 M 81 935 M
Net income 2022 112 B 16 474 M 16 474 M
Net cash 2022 86 998 M 12 846 M 12 846 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 3 046 B 450 B 450 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 108 836
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 323,82 CNY
Average target price 357,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.84%445 882
NETFLIX, INC.10.63%148 112
PROSUS N.V.17.22%106 338
AIRBNB, INC.18.44%63 552
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.05%58 715
NASPERS LIMITED18.79%34 249