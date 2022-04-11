China stocks slump most in a month as COVID curbs, inflation woes weigh

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Chinese shares posted their
biggest drop in nearly a month on Monday hit by COVID-19 curbs
and worries over an inversion in the 10-year spread between
domestic and U.S. yields, high domestic factory-gate and
consumer inflation.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 3.1% to
4,100.07, and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.6% to
3,167.13.
** The Hang Seng index fell 3% to 21,208.30, and the
China Enterprises Index lost 3.8% at 7,208.49 points.
** The four indexes all posted their biggest declines since
March 15.
** Mainland China reported 1,184 new confirmed coronavirus
cases and 26,411 new asymptomatic cases on April 10.
** "With the government doggedly sticking to its COVID-zero
policy, fears are increasing that an extended lockdown in the
country, which may spread to other major industrial cities, will
darken an already cloudy outlook for China's growth," OANDA
senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
** Electric vehicle maker Nio Inc suspended
production as China faces its worst coronavirus outbreak in two
years, while battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology
(CATL) implemented a "closed-loop management" system
at its main factory to keep production going.
** Shares of Nio plunged 11.4% in Hong Kong, while
CATL lost 7.3% in Shenzhen.
** EV makers in China produced far fewer cars in total than
expected in March, due to strict pandemic curbs.
** Further weighing on sentiment, data showed China's
factory-gate and consumer prices rose faster than expected in
March, raising questions among some analysts about how much its
central bank will be able to ease monetary policy.
** Also, yields on China's 10-year government bonds fell
below U.S. Treasury yields for the first time in 12 years,
dimming the attractiveness of yuan-denominated assets.
** Outflows through the Northbound leg of Stock Connect
totalled 2.87 billion yuan ($450 million), according to
Refinitiv data.
** China will step up policy measures in a timely way to
support the economy while studying new stimulus plans, state
media on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.
** Shares of new-energy firms slipped 5.5%, new
energy vehicles plunged 6.5% and automobiles
declined 4.7%.
** Stocks in semiconductors and non-ferrous
metals tumbled roughly 5% each, while consumer
staples and real estate developers lost
1.7% and 2.6%, respectively.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong tumbled 5.2%,
with video and livestreaming platform Bilibi down
13.2%. Index heavyweights Meituan and Alibaba
retreated more than 5% each, and Tencent was
down 4.3%.
** Hong Kong-listed shares of mainland property developers
lost 4.1%. Zhenro Properties declined 12.5%
as it missed interest payments on two offshore bonds and
expected four more defaults in the coming months due to the
lockdown in Shanghai.
** The consumer discretionary subindex ended down
5.3%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Amy
Caren Daniel)