    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

09/11/2021 | 06:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time.

The ministry said it may have to resort to other measures if the firms did not comply, the newspaper said.

The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

Companies that attended the meeting included Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu Inc, Huawei Technologies Co and Xiaomi Corp, the newspaper said. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China's internet is dominated by a handful of technology giants who have historically blocked links and services by rivals on their platforms, creating what analysts have described as "walled gardens".

Regulators in recent months have cracked down, accusing companies of building monopolies and restricting consumers' choices.

In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alibaba and Tencent were gradually considering opening up their services to each other, such as by introducing Tencent's WeChat Pay to Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall e-commerce marketplaces.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 3.91% 162.1 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.08% 490 End-of-day quote.-13.12%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 2.12% 24.1 End-of-day quote.-27.41%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:16aTENCENT : Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry group
RE
06:47aChina tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media
RE
09/10South African rand firms up to two-month high level
RE
09/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise to End Choppy Week
DJ
09/10China tells delivery, ride-hailing firms to better protect workers
RE
09/10TENCENT : Hong Kong shares rise as Biden-Xi call boosts sentiment
RE
09/10China's Ximalaya to file for Hong Kong IPO next week -sources
RE
09/10ALIBABA : Earmarks $3.1 Billion of 'Common Prosperity' Fund For Zhejiang Provinc..
MT
09/10China stocks rise after Sino-U.S. 'candid' talks; Hong Kong gains
RE
09/09Tencent-Backed Nio Poised to Delay Hong Kong IPO to Late 2022
MT
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 579 B 89 915 M 89 915 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 338 M 23 338 M
Net cash 2021 136 B 21 038 M 21 038 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 3 868 B 600 B 600 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 94 182
Free-Float 62,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 405,98 CNY
Average target price 549,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.12%600 176
PROSUS N.V.-16.40%278 497
NETFLIX, INC.10.72%264 991
AIRBNB, INC.12.53%102 332
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-21.78%75 167
DOORDASH, INC.47.37%71 092