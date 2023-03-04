China to double down on push to be self-reliant in tech, premier says

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's science and
technology policies should aim to build its strength and
self-reliance, while the role of the government in pooling
resources for key technological breakthroughs needed to be
leveraged better, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
The nation effectively countered external attempts to
suppress and contain China’s development over the past five
years by promoting development of the real economy through
innovation and fostering new drivers of growth, Li said, without
naming any countries.
China is under increasing pressure from the United States,
which has cited national security in restricting access to
Chinese semiconductors and artificial intelligence technology.
President Xi Jinping has urged the nation to strengthen its
self-reliance in science and technology and continue to strive
as a global tech power.
China's record, however, suggests that self-sufficiency will
be difficult to accomplish, despite a "sense of urgency"
conveyed by the work report amid intense technological
competition with the U.S., said Alfredo Montufar-Helu,
Beijing-based head of the China Center at the Conference Board.
Li, the outgoing premier, said in his work report to the
opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament: "Scientific
and technological policies should aim at building up our
country’s strength and self-reliance in science and technology.
"The new system for mobilizing resources nationwide should
be improved, we should better leverage the role of the
government in pooling resources to make key technological
breakthroughs and enterprises should be the principal actors in
innovation."
Li said China should accelerate the research and development
of cutting-edge technologies and promote their application. The
development of the platform economy should be supported and
regular oversight conducted, he added.
The platform economy comprises China's largest tech
companies, such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings
. Such firms were the targets of a long, bruising
regulatory crackdown that Beijing says it is now easing.
China's finance ministry and its state planner, the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), published reports on
Sunday that underlined their support for these goals.
The finance ministry said it would boost special funds for
the industrial and manufacturing sectors by 4.4 billion yuan
this year to 13.3 billion yuan ($1.93 billion), to support areas
such as integrated circuits. It announced 6.5 billion yuan for
science and tech advancement at the local level, an increase of
2 billion yuan.
The NDRC said it would accelerate the construction of hard
tech infrastructure, including in artificial intelligence, 5G
and big data, and promote the healthy development of
instant-delivery online retail and e-commerce livestreaming, key
marketing channels for China's consumer sector.
It said it would consolidate China's "leading position" in
areas such as electric vehicles and solar panels, where the
country occupies key places in the global supply chain.
Still, the state planner warned that China's supply chains
faced the risk of numerous bottlenecks and "chokepoints," saying
government would plan and implement a number of major science
and technology projects to increase the country's strength in
the "frontiers of international competition."
Analyst Montufar-Helu noted that Made in China 2025, a
high-tech industrial development push Beijing initiated in 2015,
had not achieved its goal of producing 40% of the chips consumed
in domestic value chains by 2020, and 70% in 2025, as China's
microchip consumption was just 16% domestically made in 2021.
"This is despite the hundreds of billions of yuan in
investment that were injected into the sector over the past
years," he said.
($1 = 6.9048 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Eduardo Baptista and Josh Horwitz;
Editing by William Mallard)