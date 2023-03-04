Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:14 2023-03-03 am EST
367.60 HKD   +1.32%
03/04China stresses need for tech reliance, firms should lead innovation
RE
03/04China to double down on push to be self-reliant in tech, premier says
RE
03/03Meta lowers Quest VR headsets prices to lure customers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China to double down on push to be self-reliant in tech, premier says

03/04/2023 | 09:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's science and technology policies should aim to build its strength and self-reliance, while the role of the government in pooling resources for key technological breakthroughs needed to be leveraged better, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.

The nation effectively countered external attempts to suppress and contain China’s development over the past five years by promoting development of the real economy through innovation and fostering new drivers of growth, Li said, without naming any countries.

China is under increasing pressure from the United States, which has cited national security in restricting access to Chinese semiconductors and artificial intelligence technology.

President Xi Jinping has urged the nation to strengthen its self-reliance in science and technology and continue to strive as a global tech power.

China's record, however, suggests that self-sufficiency will be difficult to accomplish, despite a "sense of urgency" conveyed by the work report amid intense technological competition with the U.S., said Alfredo Montufar-Helu, Beijing-based head of the China Center at the Conference Board.

Li, the outgoing premier, said in his work report to the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament: "Scientific and technological policies should aim at building up our country’s strength and self-reliance in science and technology.

"The new system for mobilizing resources nationwide should be improved, we should better leverage the role of the government in pooling resources to make key technological breakthroughs and enterprises should be the principal actors in innovation."

Li said China should accelerate the research and development of cutting-edge technologies and promote their application. The development of the platform economy should be supported and regular oversight conducted, he added.

The platform economy comprises China's largest tech companies, such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings . Such firms were the targets of a long, bruising regulatory crackdown that Beijing says it is now easing.

China's finance ministry and its state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), published reports on Sunday that underlined their support for these goals.

The finance ministry said it would boost special funds for the industrial and manufacturing sectors by 4.4 billion yuan this year to 13.3 billion yuan ($1.93 billion), to support areas such as integrated circuits. It announced 6.5 billion yuan for science and tech advancement at the local level, an increase of 2 billion yuan.

The NDRC said it would accelerate the construction of hard tech infrastructure, including in artificial intelligence, 5G and big data, and promote the healthy development of instant-delivery online retail and e-commerce livestreaming, key marketing channels for China's consumer sector.

It said it would consolidate China's "leading position" in areas such as electric vehicles and solar panels, where the country occupies key places in the global supply chain.

Still, the state planner warned that China's supply chains faced the risk of numerous bottlenecks and "chokepoints," saying government would plan and implement a number of major science and technology projects to increase the country's strength in the "frontiers of international competition."

Analyst Montufar-Helu noted that Made in China 2025, a high-tech industrial development push Beijing initiated in 2015, had not achieved its goal of producing 40% of the chips consumed in domestic value chains by 2020, and 70% in 2025, as China's microchip consumption was just 16% domestically made in 2021.

"This is despite the hundreds of billions of yuan in investment that were injected into the sector over the past years," he said.

($1 = 6.9048 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Eduardo Baptista and Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.06% 89.7 Delayed Quote.1.83%
S SCIENCE COMPANY, LTD. 3.85% 27 Delayed Quote.8.00%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.32% 367.6 Delayed Quote.10.06%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.8946 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
03/04China stresses need for tech reliance, firms should lead innovation
RE
03/04China to double down on push to be self-reliant in tech, premier says
RE
03/03Meta lowers Quest VR headsets prices to lure customers
RE
03/03EU to OK Microsoft's huge Activision bid: sources
RE
03/03At China political meeting, internet bosses are out, chip execs are in
RE
03/02Microsoft set to win EU nod on Activision with licensing offer, sources say
RE
03/01EU regulators extend deadline for Microsoft, Activision deal to April 25
RE
03/01Tencent Establishes Team to Develop AI Chatbot Service
MT
02/27Tencent Forms Development Team for ChatGPT-Like Product
MT
02/27China's Tencent sets up team to develop ChatGPT-like product -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 555 B 80 316 M 80 316 M
Net income 2022 111 B 16 120 M 16 120 M
Net cash 2022 99 277 M 14 375 M 14 375 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 3 042 B 440 B 440 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 108 836
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 323,41 CNY
Average target price 374,36 CNY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Financial Controller
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Shan Lu SEVP, President-Technology & Engineering Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.06%440 411
NETFLIX, INC.6.88%140 364
PROSUS N.V.8.92%95 984
AIRBNB, INC.47.05%79 377
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.39.79%69 482
NASPERS LIMITED15.40%36 754