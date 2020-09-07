Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Tencent Holdings Limited    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China unveils global data security initiative, says some countries bullying others

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 10:56pm EDT

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China announced an initiative on Tuesday to establish global standards on data security, saying it wanted to promote multilateralism in the area at a time when "individual countries" were "bullying" others and "hunting" companies.

The announcement, by State Councillor Wang Yi, comes a month after the United States said it was purging "untrusted" Chinese apps under a program dubbed "Clean Network".

China's initiative calls for technology firms to prevent the creation of so-called backdoors in their products and services that could allow data to be obtained illegally, as well as for participants to respect the sovereignty, jurisdiction and data management rights of other countries.

It also calls for participants to not engage in large-scale surveillance of other countries or illegally acquire information of foreign citizens through information technology.

It did not detail the nature of the initiative or say whether any other country had joined.

"Global data security rules that reflect the wishes of all countries and respect the interests of all parties should be reached on the basis of universal participation by all parties," Wang said.

"Some individual countries are aggressively pursuing unilateralism, throwing dirty water on other countries under the pretext of 'cleanliness', and conducting global hunts on leading companies of other countries under the pretext of security. This is naked bullying and should be opposed and rejected."

China tightly controls and censors its own cyberspace through the popularly dubbed Great Firewall, which has for years restricted access to firms such as U.S. majors Twitter Inc , Facebook Inc and Google owner Alphabet Inc .

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has taken aim at Chinese giants such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , Tencent Holdings Ltd and TikTok owner ByteDance, citing concerns over national security and the collection of personal data, which the companies have rejected.

It has blocked U.S. exports to Huawei and plans to ban TikTok in the United States this month unless ByteDance sells TikTok's U.S. operations. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Ryan Woo in Beijing, Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.96% 1581.21 Delayed Quote.18.05%
FACEBOOK -2.88% 282.73 Delayed Quote.37.75%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.35% 511 End-of-day quote.36.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:22aTENCENT : China to Launch Initiative to Set Global Data-Security Rules -- Update
DJ
09/07China unveils global data security initiative, says some countries bullying o..
RE
09/07TENCENT : Encrypted Messaging App CoverMe Downloads Spike Amid WeChat's Security..
AQ
09/05TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming
RE
09/04TENCENT : Indian firm, Akshay Kumar to launch tactical mobile game after PUBG ba..
RE
09/03TENCENT : Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug on Tencent's PUBG in China spa..
RE
09/03TENCENT : Gamers left reeling as India pulls plug on Tencent's PUBG in China spa..
RE
09/03TENCENT : to engage with Indian authorities to ensure continued availability of ..
RE
09/03Shares rack up records, dollar gains ground
RE
09/03FACTBOX : Indo-China trade relations in focus as border face-off intensifies
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 479 B 70 130 M 70 130 M
Net income 2020 120 B 17 545 M 17 545 M
Net cash 2020 88 141 M 12 897 M 12 897 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
Yield 2020 0,29%
Capitalization 4 283 B 627 B 627 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,75x
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 70 756
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 529,32 CNY
Last Close Price 450,33 CNY
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED36.05%635 684
NETFLIX, INC.59.49%227 586
PROSUS N.V.21.24%154 021
NASPERS LIMITED26.59%75 546
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.77%58 257
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.65.97%46 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group