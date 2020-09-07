China unveils global data security initiative, says some countries bullying others

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China announced an
initiative on Tuesday to establish global standards on data
security, saying it wanted to promote multilateralism in the
area at a time when "individual countries" were "bullying"
others and "hunting" companies.
The announcement, by State Councillor Wang Yi, comes a month
after the United States said it was purging "untrusted" Chinese
apps under a program dubbed "Clean Network".
China's initiative calls for technology firms to prevent the
creation of so-called backdoors in their products and services
that could allow data to be obtained illegally, as well as for
participants to respect the sovereignty, jurisdiction and data
management rights of other countries.
It also calls for participants to not engage in large-scale
surveillance of other countries or illegally acquire information
of foreign citizens through information technology.
It did not detail the nature of the initiative or say
whether any other country had joined.
"Global data security rules that reflect the wishes of all
countries and respect the interests of all parties should be
reached on the basis of universal participation by all parties,"
Wang said.
"Some individual countries are aggressively pursuing
unilateralism, throwing dirty water on other countries under the
pretext of 'cleanliness', and conducting global hunts on leading
companies of other countries under the pretext of security. This
is naked bullying and should be opposed and rejected."
China tightly controls and censors its own cyberspace
through the popularly dubbed Great Firewall, which has for years
restricted access to firms such as U.S. majors Twitter Inc
, Facebook Inc and Google owner Alphabet Inc
.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has taken
aim at Chinese giants such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, Tencent Holdings Ltd and TikTok owner
ByteDance, citing concerns over national security and the
collection of personal data, which the companies have rejected.
It has blocked U.S. exports to Huawei and plans to ban
TikTok in the United States this month unless ByteDance sells
TikTok's U.S. operations.
