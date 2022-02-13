Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 02/11 03:08:17 am
477 HKD   -1.53%
03:41aChinese fans of 'Friends' angry after show re-released with censorship
RE
02/11Tech stocks drag Hong Kong shares lower on U.S. rate hike concerns
RE
02/10Krafton Shares Sink After Weak Quarterly Earnings
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese fans of 'Friends' angry after show re-released with censorship

02/13/2022 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The cast of

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese fans of U.S. sitcom "Friends" have expressed dismay online after noticing censorship in recently released episodes of the beloved show, including of LGBT issues.

Several major Chinese streaming sites, including Tencent, Baidu's IQiyi Inc, Alibaba's Youku, and Bilibili started showing a version of the first season of the show on Friday, its first re-release in China for several years.

But fans soon noticed parts of the long-running show were different to what they had seen before and complained of censorship which included the removal of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-related content, as well as mistranslations.

In one example, a conversation where a main character, Ross, explained his wife was a lesbian, was deleted.

Another scene where another character, Joey, suggested going to a "strip joint" was translated as "go out to play" on the version shown on Tencent Video. Reuters confirmed the Tencent version of the re-released season included those changes.

In recent years, China has shut tens of thousands of websites and social media accounts that contained what it said was illegal content as well as "vulgar" and pornographic material.

"I resolutely boycott the castrated version of 'Friends'," said one user on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

"This is a defiling a classic," said another.

A third user said "if you can't show the complete version under the current atmoshphere, then don't import it."

The discussion was a "hot search topic" on Weibo on Sunday.

But in a sign the discussion itself may have caught the attention of censors, searches on Weibo on Sunday for several variations on the hashtag or search term #Friendshasbeencensored produced either zero or limited recent results.

'Friends' has a vast fan base in China. Many watched it on pirated DVDs or downloads after the hit 10-season show first aired in the 1990s.

Chinese streaming site SOHU TV bought the broadcasting rights to the show but this ended in 2018, the company said.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.16% 122.4 Delayed Quote.2.94%
BAIDU, INC. -2.38% 160.64 Delayed Quote.7.96%
BILIBILI INC. -3.67% 35.14 Delayed Quote.-24.27%
IQIYI, INC. -5.92% 4.29 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.53% 477 Delayed Quote.4.42%
WEIBO CORPORATION -0.95% 31.25 Delayed Quote.0.87%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:41aChinese fans of 'Friends' angry after show re-released with censorship
RE
02/11Tech stocks drag Hong Kong shares lower on U.S. rate hike concerns
RE
02/10Krafton Shares Sink After Weak Quarterly Earnings
DJ
02/10China's Cyberspace Watchdog Holds Talks With Tencent, Alibaba, Others on Regulatory Lan..
MT
02/10China’s TikTok Denies Allowing Users to Violate Movie Copyright
MT
02/10SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Finishing Near Thursday Intraday Lows
MT
02/10SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Sputtering in Thursday Trading
MT
02/10Payments startup Alma raises 115 million euros to fund expansion across Western Europe
RE
02/10China's cyber watchdog spells out development strategies for tech giants
RE
02/09Microsoft unveils new app store guidelines as it woos regulators on deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 567 B 89 156 M 89 156 M
Net income 2021 159 B 25 064 M 25 064 M
Net cash 2021 138 B 21 653 M 21 653 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 3 704 B 583 B 583 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,29x
EV / Sales 2022 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 107 348
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 388,74 CNY
Average target price 496,30 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau Chief Strategy & Investment Officer
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.42%582 752
PROSUS N.V.-6.22%200 456
NETFLIX, INC.-35.05%173 727
AIRBNB, INC.0.02%104 279
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.84%68 467
NASPERS LIMITED-3.00%61 440