  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Tencent Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies

Chinese gaming stocks tumble after regulators summon firms

09/08/2021 | 11:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and media stocks including Tencent Holdings and NetEase fell on Thursday a day after authorities summoned them and other gaming firms to ensure they implemented new rules for the sector.

Tencent shares shed 4% in Asia trade. NetEase's Hong Kong-listed shares dropped 6.45% after a 5% decline in the company's U.S. shares overnight.

Bilibili's Hong Kong-listed shares shed more than 7%, also tracking an overnight fall in the U.S. shares of the short video sharing and gaming company.

Beijing last month moved to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week.

The tighter gaming regulations come as China has conducted a broader crackdown on a wide range of sectors including tech, education and property to strengthen government control after years of runaway growth.

Chinese government ministries told gaming firms on Wednesday to implement these measures, to resist engaging in improper competition and focus on driving innovation instead, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Companies should also "resolutely curb incorrect tendencies such as focusing 'only on money' and 'only on traffic', and change rules and gameplay designs that induce players to indulge," the regulators said, according to Xinhua.

Tencent and NetEase said on Thursday they would work to be fully compliant with the regulators' requests.

Separately on Thursday, Chinese state media cautioned investors against blindly buying Chinese stocks hoping to profit from the so-called Metaverse, saying that they will likely end up in tears.

The commentary by China's official Securities Times comes amid a recent surge in stocks such as Shenzhen Zhongqingbao Interaction Network and Perfect World that are perceived as developing the Metaverse - a virtual shared space based on virtual reality (VR) technologies.

Shares in related stocks tumbled after the commentary was published, with Wondershare Technology falling by over 9% and Goertek down by almost 6%.

The transport ministry also said on Wednesday it would intensify a crackdown on illegal behaviour in the ride-hailing industry and deal with online platforms that are still using non-compliant vehicles and drivers.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Alun John; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
TENCENT : Backed Nio to Sell Up to $2 Billion Shares; Shares Tank 6%
MT
TENCENT : Asian shares fall on growth and tapering fears, dollar holds firm
RE
Tencent holdings shares fall more than 3% in early trade
RE
China Summons Tencent, NetEase to Adapt to New Online Gaming Laws
MT
Tech Stocks Decline as Chipmaker Weigh on Sector
MT
NETEASE : Shares Fall After Chinese Regulators Ordered Company to Restrict Minor..
MT
Hong Kong shares edge lower as financials fall
RE
TENCENT : China chases 'rejuvenation' with control of tycoons, society
AQ
TENCENT : backed Property Broker KE Holdings Denies Hong Kong IPO Plan; NYSE Sha..
MT
OCADO : Oxbotica to develop multi-purpose self-driving vehicle with AppliedEV
RE
Financials
Sales 2021 579 B 89 690 M 89 690 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 293 M 23 293 M
Net cash 2021 138 B 21 378 M 21 378 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 4 153 B 643 B 643 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,93x
EV / Sales 2022 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 94 182
Free-Float 62,4%
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 435,85 CNY
Average target price 549,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.00%631 798
PROSUS N.V.-11.22%302 021
NETFLIX, INC.12.08%268 527
AIRBNB, INC.11.67%102 208
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.71%77 164
NASPERS LIMITED-12.71%76 293