Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Tencent Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    700   KYG875721634

TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(700)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi targets over $60 billion valuation in NYSE debut

06/24/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Didi headquarters in Beijing

(Reuters) - Didi Global Inc, China's largest ride-hailing company, is aiming for a valuation of more than $60 billion in its New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) debut, setting it up for what is likely to be the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) this year.

But the terms of the deal suggest a conservative approach for Didi that, according to sources, had earlier been eyeing a valuation of at least $100 billion. Its valuation exceeded $60 billion a year after its 2017 fundraising, sources have said.

Didi has set a price range of between $13 and $14 per American Depositary Share (ADS) and said it would offer 288 million such shares in its NYSE IPO. At the upper end of the range, Didi expects to raise a little more than $4 billion.

Four ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share, Didi said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that was registered under its formal name Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc.

The IPO will be the one of the biggest U.S. share sales by any Chinese company since Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014.

The New York listing plan comes amid a sweeping regulatory crackdown on China's biggest tech "platform" companies, including Alibaba and Tencent.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that China's market regulator has begun an antitrust probe into Didi.

The company is backed by Asia's largest technology investment firms including SoftBank Group Corp, Alibaba Group Holdings and Tencent Holdings.

Before settling for New York, Didi had considered Hong Kong as a potential venue for a multi-billion dollar IPO in 2021.

DIDI'S OPERATIONS

Excluding China, Didi, the world's largest mobility-technology platform, operates in 15 countries and has more than 493 million annual active users globally.

Didi CEO Cheng Wei said last year the firm aims to have 800 million monthly active users globally and complete 100 million orders a day by 2022, including ride-sharing, bike and food delivery orders.

It counts as its core business a mobile app used to hail taxis, privately owned cars, car-pool options and even buses in some cities.

It became the top online ride-hailing business in China after market-share battles with Alibaba-backed Kuaidi and Silicon Valley-based Uber's China unit, both of which were merged with Didi when investors sought profit from the money-losing businesses.

In 2016, Uber sold its operation to Didi for a 17.5% stake in the Chinese firm, which also made a $1 billion investment in Uber. The U.S. firm now owns 12.8% in Didi, IPO filings show.

In addition to ride-sharing, Didi operates different businesses around mobility, including electric vehicle charging networks, fleet management, car making and autonomous driving.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for Didi's NYSE float. It added more than a dozen new ones on Thursday, including BofA Securities, Barclays, China Renaissance, Citigroup, HSBC and UBS Investment Bank.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, and Yilei Sun in Beijing; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Arun Koyyur, Himani Sarkar)

By Anirban Sen and Niket Nishant


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 1.45% 210.2 End-of-day quote.-9.63%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.26% 7862 End-of-day quote.-2.43%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.09% 583 End-of-day quote.3.37%
All news about TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
06/24China to Ease Restrictions on Used-Car Trading
MT
06/24Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant Didi to Raise Up to $4 Billion in NYSE IPO
MT
06/24MARKET CHATTER : Ant-backed Bike-Sharing Company Hello Postpones US IPO
MT
06/24TENCENT  : Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi targets over $60 bln valuation in NYS..
RE
06/24INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : Global Digital Currency Market May See a Big ..
AQ
06/23EQS-NEWS  : Maps.me Announces New Cashback Partnership with Booking.com Leading ..
DJ
06/23TENCENT  : to Acquire Majority Stake in German Game Developer Yager
MT
06/23EQS-NEWS : Newborn Town Inc. Received 'Buy Rating' from Sinolink Securities with..
DJ
06/23TikTok Rival Kuaishou Hits 1 Billion Monthly Active Users Globally
MT
06/23SECTOR UPDATE : Technology Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 591 B 91 450 M 91 450 M
Net income 2021 150 B 23 141 M 23 141 M
Net cash 2021 116 B 17 961 M 17 961 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 4 624 B 714 B 715 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,62x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 89 228
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tencent Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 486,02 CNY
Average target price 626,84 CNY
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Teng Ma Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Ping Lau President & Executive Director
Shek Hon Lo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chen Ye Xu Chief Information Officer
Yu Xin Ren COO & President-Interactive Entertainment Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.37%713 689
NETFLIX, INC.-5.18%227 350
PROSUS N.V.-7.45%158 772
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.96%94 857
AIRBNB, INC.3.26%92 210
NASPERS LIMITED-2.62%85 480