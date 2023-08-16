Communications services companies tumbled amid interest-rate fears.

Minutes from last-month's central bank meeting showed officials continued to see "upside inflation risks," which could lead to more interest-rate hikes.

Tencent Holdings said that its second-quarter net profit climbed 41%, thanks to a recovery in various business lines, led by online advertising.

Twitter fought to withhold information from federal prosecutors about former President Donald Trump's account, leading a federal judge to suggest the tactic was aimed at mending fences with the former president, court records show. Twitter - now known as X - resisted efforts to make it turn over Trump's private direct messages and other communications, the newly unsealed records show. That prompted U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell to wonder at a Feb. 7 hearing whether Twitter's then-chief executive, Elon Musk, had an ulterior motive. "Is it because the CEO wants to cozy up with the former president, and that's why you are here?" Howell asked during the acrimonious session.

Meanwhile, the Marion County attorney has agreed to withdraw a search warrant and return all seized computers and cellphones to a small central Kansas newspaper, after a raid on the outlet's office and the home of its owners last week prompted national outrage from advocates for a free press and experts in First Amendment law.

